Foxconn to increase on motherboards

Foxconn aims to ship 40 million motherboards this year, which would place it behind industry leader Asustek Computer, DigiTimes reports.

Foxconn, which released its own-brand motherboard business in 2004, will not produce complete systems, in order to avoid competing with its customers, according to DigiTimes. Foxconn has recently opened sales offices in Europe and Russia as well as other world wide markets.