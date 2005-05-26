Medis sign agreement with Celestica

Israel based Medis Technologies' wholly owned subsidiary, More Energy Ltd., has signed a design and engineering agreement with Celestica, for the company's fuel cell Power Pack products (see image left).

Through the agreement, Celestica's Automated Manufacturing Services division will commence the design of a semi-automated production line that will be used to produce the Power Packs. Celestica has also been identified as the EMS partner of choice for the future manufacture of the products.



Medis Technologies' disposable Power Pack is aimed at the consumer market. The product provides a portable auxiliary power source that operates and charges portable electronic devices, such as cell phones (including advanced 3G cell phones with a full range of functionality), digital cameras, PDAs, MP3 players, hand-held video games and other devices with similar power requirements. The Company also produces a refuelable military Power Pack.



Medis Technologies' primary focus is on direct liquid fuel cell technology. Its business strategy is to sell its products to end users through retail outlets and service providers. Medis has also developed the CellScan with many potential applications relating to disease diagnostics and chemo sensitivity. Additionally, Medis' product pipeline includes other technologies, in varying stages of development.