Videoton to produce for Sanyo in Hungary

Videoton Holding Zrt plans to produce batteries for Japan based Sanyo at its new plant in Videoton Marcali, Hungary.

Videoton did not disclose what type or types of electronic components would be manufactured at Marcali, nor did the company state the amount of investment being made in the Marcali site. Videoton plans to employ about 400 at its new site.