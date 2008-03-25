Jabil swings to second-quarter loss

US based EMS provider Jabil Circuits on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $24 million compared to a profit of $13.9 million a year ago.

Net revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2008 increased four percent to $3.1 billion compared to $ 2.9 billion for the same period of fiscal 2007. GAAP operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2008 decreased 96 percent to $1.6 million compared to $36.7 million for the same period of fiscal 2007. GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2008 decreased 273 percent to a loss of $24.0 million compared to $13.9 million of net income for the same period in fiscal 2007. The GAAP income decline was principally due to restructuring charges which were approximately $41 million higher than the comparative period.



Jabil's second quarter of fiscal 2008 core operating income increased 22 percent to $67.8 million or 2.2 percent of net revenue compared to $55.6 million or 1.9 percent of net revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2007. Core earnings increased 48 percent to $42.0 million compared to $28.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2007.



"We are pleased with the results from our second quarter, where our employees pulled together in a challenging operating environment. Thanks to their efforts, we were able to meet our expectations for the quarter and generate $134 million in cash from operations," said President and CEO Timothy L. Main.



"We expect revenue in the second half of fiscal 2008 to be consistent with the first half of the year, resulting in a year of modest growth but below our previous expectations. It appears the slowdown in end markets will reduce our growth rate and impede margin expansion for the next quarter or two. However, we continue to win new business and will stay focused on margin expansion, free cash flow and returns on capital," said Main.

The company expects third fiscal quarter of 2008 net revenue in a range of $3.05 billion to $3.15 billion, with an estimated core operating margin range of 2.3 to 2.6 percent. Jabil said its core earnings per share for its third quarter of fiscal 2008 are anticipated to be in a range of $0.18 to $0.22 per diluted share. GAAP earnings per share are estimated to be $0.09 to $0.13 per diluted share. (Expected GAAP earnings per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2008 are currently estimated to include $0.03 per share for amortization of intangibles and $0.06 per share for stock-based compensation and related charges.)



Jabil said it expects fiscal year 2008 net revenue to range from $12.6 billion to $12.8 billion, with full year core operating income estimated to range from 2.8 percent to 3.1 percent or $355 million to $395 million.