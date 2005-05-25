STM’s memory business up for sale?

According to a report from Semico Research Corp, STMicroelectronics NV is considering selling its memory business.

EE Times has posted an article quoting the Semico Research that refers to the Wall Street Journal stating that ST is considering selling its memory business. According to the report, STMicroelectronics lost $313 million on memory revenues of $1,887 million in 2004. Also, the report said that Intel taking flash share from STMicroelectronics in set-top boxes and the overall NOR market going into decline. These reasons makes STMicroelectronics’ memory business a reasonable unit to cut.