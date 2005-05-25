Pickering's PXI Showcased at Nepcon

"Nepcon is this years biggest local show for the UK for us with more Test and Measurement visitiors than any other event, it is the perfect shop window for our hugege range of PXI Modules and Systems", said Keith Moore, General Manager Pickering Interfaces.

The Nepcon fair in Brighton on May 10th this year gave the PXI switching and instrumentation supplier Pickering Interfaces an opportunity to showcase it's new PXI solutions:



The new 41.620 (3 Channel Function Generator)



New cable and connector sollutions



PXI chassis accompanied with instrument /utility/switch cards



41-650 High Voltage Amplifier