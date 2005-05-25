ZTE to enter "Kista Science Tower"

The Chineese telecom giant ZTE is moving in on the nineteenth floor in the Kista Science Tower outside of Stockholm, Sweden. ZTE has signed an agreement with Vasakronan of 700 sqm office area.

The magazine Competence writes that a smaller research- and development department of ZTE, Wistron Telecom, since 2003 has had it's office in Kista Science Tower. ZTE now extends it's nordic operations by one sales office. To enter the nordic market as quick as possible the company expects additional employments to be made.



Staff from the head quarter in Zhenzhen, China is already present. "Vi are not just here to sell our products, but also to find new partners for new projects", said Betty Cui, CEO for the newly founded company.



ZTE is the second largest telecom manufacturer in China. ZTE has a turnover of €3.3 billion from which about one third is related to foreign operations.