Nigel Brain KTRL &<br>Paul Harris, TRL

KTRL acquires TRL Compliance Services

UK based KTRL has acquired 100% of the shares of UK test and certification company, TRL Compliance Services Ltd (TRL), specialists in the field of electrical and electronic products. This multi-million pound share purchase from Richtec Ltd will bring added depth to KTL’s existing test portfolio.

The acquisition is a substantial expansion for KTRL. KTL is a wholly owned subsidiary of KTRL and can now expand it’s services into ATEX and military testing as well as new sectors of the marketplace.



The new alliance will enable the Group to tender for much larger contracts. The aim is to offer a true ‘one stop shop’ to customers throughout the world. Commenting on the deal, KTRL Chairman and Managing Director, Nigel Brain, says, “The acquisition of TRL is the first stage in our strategy to become one of the most significant laboratory services in the UK within the electrical, electronics and telecommunications sectors.”