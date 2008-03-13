Ericsson to close Beeston facility

Ericsson plans to close down its Beeston facility and lay off 350 employees. The Beeston site specialises in high speed telecom networks.

Peter Skyte, of the Unite Union, said: "Ericsson is in danger of tarnishing its reputation as a world class company and leading investor in R&D in the UK with its decision to close the Beeston site employing 350 people.”



"We will be pressing the company to demonstrate its continuing commitment to future investment in high tech skills and jobs in the UK and to maximise the opportunities for redeployment of the Beeston workforce to the company's new Ansty (Coventry) site."



An Ericsson spokesperson said that the closure was part of a global initiative. Jacqueline Hey, managing director at Ericsson UK, said: "Ericsson has been associated with Beeston for many years and we have been fortunate to have been able to employ strong talent in the area. However, with challenging market conditions, it is vital that the company concentrates its development structure and organization across fewer sites and reaches higher efficiency targets."