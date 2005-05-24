Ownership changed at Elektrotryck

Anders Björsell, CEO of the Swedish PCB provider Elektrotryck has taken over Lars Blomberg's complete stock quote.

The over-taking was connected to the fundings in December 2004 to secure the company's future operations. By this deal Anders Björsell will be the only owner of the company. Lars Blomberg will stay at the company as Technical Manager.



"With the good demand we have seen during the last months i find it very positive that Lars Blomberg and i will be able to develop the company into the right direction", said Anders Björsell in a comment.