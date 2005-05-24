Big not necessarily better

According to a study made by Plimsoll Publishing, the size and the scale of an EMS company has nothing to do with the financial results it performs. In the study, Plimsoll looked at the 250 largest EMS providers and 1000 of the smallest actors in the market.

The study found that 113 of the top 250 companies hadn’t been able to increase their sales above market average. 83 of the top 250 were considered as in financial danger.



Of the 1000 smaller companies 420 showed an increase in sales by over 1%. 229 posted over 8% pre-tax margins last year. 133 of the 1000 smaller EMS providers delivered £188,000 sales per employee. By that Plimsoll Publishing made the conclusion that you do not need to have a large scaled economy to post be efficient.