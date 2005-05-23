Nera appoints temporary CEO

The board of directors in Nera ASA has appointed CFO Bjørn Olafsson (46) as new CEO in the company on a temporary basis. The board will not continue to search for a new CEO at this point of time, but will complete the announced re-organization of the company with Mr. Olafsson as temporary CEO.

Mr. Olafsson has been CFO in Nera ASA since 2001, and has previous experience from Den norske Bank and Vital among others. He holds a master degree in business administration. Mr. Olafsson will enter the position immediately.