Henkel promotes semiconductor materials specialist

The electronics group of Henkel has promoted Nigel Hackett to the position of Global Director of Business Development for its semiconductor packaging product range.

Hackett, who has been with Henkel for five years, and with Dexter Specialty Chemicals for 15 years prior to its acquisition by Henkel, will assume strategic responsibility for the identification, implementation and integration of new development initiatives within the global semiconductor business. He will report to Gordon Fischer, Global Director of Product Management, Semiconductor.



Within the role, Hackett will work closely with sales, marketing, R&D, product management and manufacturing groups. The main aim will be to spearhead new projects and initiatives, with special emphasis in high growth geographic regions, to help streamline product development and consolidate Henkel’s impressive market lead in the delivery of compatible and qualified materials sets.



“This is a challenging expansion of the primary role I have been engaged in across Europe for some time, but with specific added project-based responsibilities that I particularly welcome,” says Hackett. “I look forward to this new role – re-emphasising the global perspective of our semiconductor materials operations. This will enable us to provide a better focus on the needs of our international customers while facilitating broader collaboration for all parties in this dynamic market sector.”