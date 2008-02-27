Electronics Production | February 27, 2008
Adcontact & Gammeter establishes joint venture
Sweden based connector distributor Adcontact and Finnish colleague Gammeter OY are expanding their presence in Europe.
Adcontact and Gammeter have been operating for over 25 years within their respective local markets that today encompass Sweden, Norway, Finland, the Baltic region and the St. Petersburg region in Russia. The two organisations have been active in the electronics industries through processing customer specifics within cable and wire processing. The companies’ core market segments currently comprise white goods, electronics, telecommunications and automotive.
Both companies supplies connector systems in crimp and ID form, crimp contacts, solderless terminals and special parts within electro-mechanical components. The portfolio also incorporates production equipment for wire and harness production and test.
“Our goal of combining efficiency with profitability is realised through better usage of common resources such as stock, sales and administration, Economies of scale allows us to expand into a larger geographical markets and at same time affords us and our customers to gain a significant competitive advantage”, Mauri G Gronroos, CEO Gammeter OY said.
“This intent corresponds with our mutual strive to a closer cooperation through jointly operations with missions such as creating one company culture, merging the two companies’ product portfolios in order to reach out to the identified market gaps in our common sales regions. We need one logistic and sourcing centre for the organisation. We will also financing new mergers & acquisitions in neighbouring regions and eventually one homogeneous company group” Mårten Hansen, CEO Adcontact told evertiq.
For the time being we will operate under the separate names of the companies today. “Our ambitions, dedication and business strategy will continue as before but with the benefits of scale”, Mr. Hansen concluded. The new company in the last phase of this operation will have a turnover of approximately Euro 15.000.000.
“One of the effects of this joint venture is to offer our combined stock of 30.000 – 40.000 articles to our existing customer base that have transferred their productions to low cost regions in Europe. This also gives us an opportunity to gain new customers in those regions”, Stefan Kolic, Marketing Manager Adcontact told evertiq.
