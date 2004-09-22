Flextronics to make<br>its own components

According to Electronic News, Flextronics plans to begin manufacturing its own components and offer design services.

That moves Flextronics one step closer toward the original design manufacture space. Given years of tough times in the contract manufacturing business, the move is a logical step toward boosting profits, Electronic News reports.



According to Flextronics, the effort will likely include new acquisitions so that Flextronics can get customers to production and to market more quickly. The initial focus will include digital imagery, networking and computing applications.