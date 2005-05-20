ST reorganizes R&D resources

Today's semiconductor industry is intensely competitive for all actors. ST Microelectronics now makes a move to make it's R&D opreations more effective.

As much as 1300 employees in Europe, US, Asia and India has been relocated to higher priority projects within STM's R&D business.



"When the company was doing much better, we could be more creative about working on things that might not materialize in the medium term", ST's Laurent Bosson, executive vice president of a front-end manufacturing and technology-related R&D organization, said to EETimes in an interview.