Pramac builds plant in Switzerland

Oerlikon Solar and Pramac SpA has signed contracts for the first turnkey factory for thin-film silicon solar modules in Switzerland.

Oerlikon Solar will deliver the turnkey production plant within the current year - the Pramac production facility, is scheduled for early 2009. The annual capacity will be 30 MWp - with expansions in the coming years already in plan.



Thanks to Oerlikon's thin-film PV technology, solar modules can now be produced about 30 percent less expensive than conventional wafer-based technology. Experts predict that grid parity will be reached on a larger scale and that solar energy can be fed into the mains supply networks at competitive prices by 2010. With the initial capacity of 30 MWp, Pramac will be able to produce more photovoltaic surface than the total PV area of Switzerland has installed so far.



This solar module factory will be built near Locarno, located in the Italian-speaking part of Switzerland. Pramac will be an attractive employer in the region and plans for approximately 140 new jobs.