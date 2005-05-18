Philips, Novaled with breakthrough OLED

German firm Novaled has together with Philips developed OLEDs with higher brightness and efficiency than ever.

With a brightness of 1000cd/m² and an efficiency of 25lm/W the new OLEDs are showing record-breaking features. “This is an encouraging result that clearly demonstrates the potential of OLED technology for lighting applications,” said Klaas Vegter, chief technology officer of the Lamps business group at Philips Lighting to Electronicsweekly.com.