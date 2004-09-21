New Vice-President of Avnet EMEA

Avnet Partner Solutions, a distributor of server, middleware and storage solutions, has appointed János Kurel as Vice-President, Avnet Partner Solutions EMEA.

Kurel has been with Avnet since 1998 and was previously responsible for Avnet Partner Solutions in the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland as Vice-President & General Manager, Eastern Region. “With the right infrastructure in place now, it is time to implement and execute our aggressive European Strategic and Profit-able Growth Plan. I am excited about this new opportunity and convinced that together with my European Partner Solutions Executives we can successfully de-velop our business further and strengthen our position as the European market leader in this industry,” Kurel said.



In his new role, Kurel, based in Hungary, will report to Ger Coppus, President of Avnet Technology Solutions EMEA. Coppus, who until recently had responsibility for Avnet Partner Solutions, is confident that Kurel will exceed all expectations. “Avnet Partner Solutions is our largest business unit in EMEA. János has enough expertise and experience to handle this level of responsibility and just spent one month in the USA to leverage best practices. I am certain that Avnet Partner Solutions, which is already an industry-leading, value-added distributor in EMEA, will continue to grow under his leadership,” Coppus noted.



Kurel studied at the University of Electrotechnics in Zagreb (Croatia) and graduated with a Master of Computer Science. He has more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry, initially in areas of application development, then by holding various positions with IBM CEMA (Central Europe Middle east Africa) where he worked as Operations Manager for Central and Eastern European countries, and subsequently as Country Manager for Hungary for small and medium businesses.