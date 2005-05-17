Ericsson receive breakthrough order in Brazil

Ericsson has been selected by Vivo - the largest mobile operator in Brazil - to manage Vivo's field operations in more than 2,000 sites. The managed services contract spans two years.

The contract represents a breakthrough for Ericsson with Vivo, the leading mobile operator in the Brazilian market, with more than 27 million subscribers. The contract is aligned with Vivo's strategy to reduce operating expenditure in order to create an even stronger position in the competitive Brazilian market.



Vivo's choice of Ericsson as its managed services partner is based on Ericsson's industry leadership in managed services, knowledge about both the operator's existing networks - CDMA and TDMA - as well as Ericsson's extensive local competence and presence. The field operation services will be delivered in a multi-vendor, multi-technology environment including both core and radio networks.



Ericsson is committed to supporting Vivo in delivering world-class services to its customers. The agreement reinforces Ericsson's position in the fast-growing managed services market and as a telecom services provider in the region. It also demonstrates Ericsson's strength in understanding customer needs and quick implementation processes.