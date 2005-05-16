Decision of Aspocomp Evreux commercial court

The legal proceedings connected with the closure of Aspocomp S.A.S. plant in French Evreux Commercial Court have been terminated.

The liquidators of Aspocomp S.A.S. have waived their claim that Aspocomp Group Oyj should be held liable for the obligations of Aspocomp S.A.S. Due to the waiver the proceedings have, by the decision of the Commercial Court of Evreux, been terminated on 12 May 2005. A stock exchange release on the commencement of the proceedings was issued on July 18, 2002.



The legal proceedings regarding the decision given in March 2005 by the Rouen appellate court, according to which Aspocomp Group Oyj is to pay the 388 dismissed employees compensation for unfair dismissal, is still pending, as Aspocomp Group Oyj has decided to appeal to the French Supreme Court.