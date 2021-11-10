© Bosch Business | November 10, 2021
Bosch wants to create a European supply chain for SiC semiconductors
In a consortium led by Bosch, a total of 34 companies, universities, and research institutes from seven European countries have joined forces to work toward securing a leading role for Europe in new technologies based on silicon carbide
Many of today’s key projects focus on the same objective: to improve energy efficiency and thereby protect the environment. These projects are typically in areas such as electromobility, renewable energy, and edge and cloud computing – including the requisite data centers. Experts agree that silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors and the electronic components containing them will ensure the most efficient use of the electricity at our disposal. The object of the publicly funded “Transform” project (trusted European SiC value chain for a greener economy) is to establish a resilient European supply chain for this technology, ranging from wafers and other basic materials right up to finished SiC power semiconductor devices and power electronic applications. “The aim of the Transform project is to secure a leading role for Europe in new technologies based on silicon carbide,” says Jens Fabrowsky, executive vice-president in the Bosch Automotive Electronics division in a press release. The project is scheduled to run until 2024, and will be focusing on five use cases in the automotive, industry, renewable energy, and agriculture sectors. The objective of the Transform project is as stated earlier to establish a resilient European supply chain for the production of power electronic applications based on innovative SiC power semiconductor devices. The demand for such technology is set to grow rapidly, especially with respect to energy-intensive applications such as electrical vehicle powertrains, EV charge spots, and power supply infrastructure. A forecast by the market research and consulting company Yole indicates that, between now and 2025, the SiC market as a whole will grow on average by 30% a year to over USD 2.5 billion. The Transform project will therefore also cover the development of new SiC technology along with the requisite production processes and methods. In addition, it will endeavor to secure the availability of machinery and equipment for the production of this technology by European suppliers, ranging from wafers to finished power electronic applications. This project has a budget of more than EUR 89 million euros and is funded by the European Union as well as national bodies. Among the partnering companies we find Aixtron, Danfoss, EV Group, Premo, Saint-Gobain, Semikron, Soitec, STMicroelectronics, and Valeo-Siemens Automotive.
RS Components officially opens extended distribution centre Distributor RS Components (RS), has held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the expansion of the company’s distribution centre (DC) at Bad Hersfeld, Germany.
Micross Components invests in Hentec/RPS system Orlando, Florida-based Micross Components, a provider of component modification services, has invested in a photon steam aging system to provide accelerated life testing through simulating elongated storage conditions for high reliability applications.
Sponsored content by CogiscanLive at Productronica – Cogiscan’s Collaborative SMT Solutions Cogiscan will be joining iTAC Software in their booth at productronica – Hall A3, Booth #161. Since iTAC’s acquisition of Cogiscan earlier this year, the two companies have joined forces to offer the best and most comprehensive shopfloor control within the electronics manufacturing industry.
TSMC to build new fab in Japan together with Sony TSMC will establish a subsidiary, Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing (JASM), in Kumamoto, Japan to provide foundry service with initial technology of 22/28-nanometer processes to address the global market demand for specialty technologies, with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS) participating as a minority shareholder.
KLA officially opens $200 million second HQ in Michigan KLA Corporation has officially opened its second U.S. headquarters, a $200 million facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Trymax moves to a new manufacturing facility Netherland-based Trymax Semiconductor Equipment BV (Trymax), a supplier of plasma solutions for semiconductor manufacturers, is moving to a new manufacturing facility in Nijmegen.
Amkor to expand capacity with new factory in Vietnam Semiconductor packaging and test service provider, Amkor Technology, plans to build a new factory in Bac Ninh, Vietnam. The first phase of the factory will focus on providing System in Package (SiP) assembly and test solutions to semiconductor and electronic manufacturing companies.
Sponsored content by TotechShortage of electronic components Worldwide there is a significant shortage of electronic components, especially SMT components. Since the COVID-19 outbreak people worldwide have been forced to work and communicate from home, and sales of PC’s, game consoles and other smart devices have picked-up big time. This has resulted in a very high demand and shortage of electronic components in other industries. The Long Term Storage of electronic components can be the solution for this problem in the future. But the requirements for long-term storage are increasing.
SkyWater's Minnesota facility achieves AS9100 SkyWater Technology says that its Minnesota facility has completed certification to AS9100, the standardised quality management system for organisations that design, develop or provide aviation, space and defense products and services.
The Perilous Path from the Transducer to the ADC: What’s an Engineer to Do? Question: Is there a building block that allows me to take a tiny transducer output signal directly to an ADC input voltage?
Murata expands with new production building in Japan Komoro Murata Manufacturing, a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata located in Komoro, Nagano Prefecture, Japan, will start the construction of a new production building in November 2021.
Qorvo acquires provider of SiC power semiconductors Qorvo, a provider of innovative RF solutions, has acquired Princeton, New Jersey-based United Silicon Carbide (UnitedSiC), a manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors.
NI strengthens position in electrification and battery test Test specialist NI has acquired NH Research (NHR), a supplier of power conversion and power supply test systems. But that’s not all, NI has also entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the EV Systems business of Rosenheim, Germany-based Heinzinger GmbH.
DuPont to acquire Rogers Corporation Rogers Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by DuPont in an all-cash transaction that values Rogers at approximately USD 5.2 billion.
onsemi completes its acquisition of GTAT On Semiconductor (onsemi) has completed its acquisition of silicon carbide producer, GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT). The acquisition will enhance onsemi’s ability to secure and grow supply of SiC.
Samsung's looking to triple foundry chip production capacity The South Korean electronics giant said during an earnings call on Thursday that it plans to increase – or rather triple – its foundry production capacity by 2026.
Sponsored content by Würth eisosCustom Terminal blocks ‘Tailored to your needs’ by Würth Elektronik With over 2000 products, the range of terminal blocks from Würth Elektronik offers everything you need. And just in case you need more, Würth Elektronik has reintroduced it’s “more than you expect” option – bespoke “tailored to your needs” solutions ranging from assemblies and markings to products that are developed and produced especially for you. In short: every cable has a place here.
Singulus receives order from European semiconductor manufacturer Singulus Technologies AG has received an order from a European semiconductor manufacturer for a vacuum coating system of the type ROTARIS. The contract volume is in the low single-digit million euros.
Advantest acquires R&D Altanova Semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation has entered into an agreement to acquire US based R&D Altanova, Inc.
ASE expands production – looking to add thousands of jobs ASE Technology Holding, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, has reportedly launched a massive recruitment drive for its production basse in Kaohsiung, Taiwan where it's looking to hire over 2’000 workers.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
How a 16-Bit Output Module with Voltage and Current Outputs Can Be Controlled with Full Isolation Question: How could I design a microcontroller-controlled isolated 16-bit output module?
SK Hynix acquires chip contract manufacturer SK Hynix has reportedly entered into a deal to acquire Key Foundry, a South Korea-based chip contract manufacturer, for close to half a billion dollar.
AT&S starts construction of its expansion in Southeast Asia Austrian printed circuit boards and IC substrates manufacturer, AT&S, has detailed the company’s planned investment in a new factory for IC substrates at the Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah in Malaysia.
Bosch to invest over €400M in its semiconductor fabs in 2022 In the face of the global chip shortage, Bosch is increasing its capital expenditure. Just a few weeks after opening its new wafer fab in Dresden, Bosch has now announced another nine-figure investment in its chip manufacturing facilities.
Infineon to expand its operations in Malaysia As previously reported, chip giant Infineon is looking to invest EUR 2.4 billion worldwide in 2022 as it expands its operations. Now information from the Malaysian Government states that company has also chosen to transfer its silicon carbide and gallium nitride epitaxy production to Kulim Hi-Tech Park and expand its manufacturing base in the country.
Apple joins imec in fight to make the IC-industry greener R&D hub for nano- and digital technologies, imec, says that Apple Inc. has joined imec's new Sustainable Semiconductor Technologies and Systems (SSTS) research program. The SSTS program is an initiative rallying stakeholders from across the IC value chain to anticipate the environmental impact of choices made at chip technology's definition phase.
BASF to sell Precision Microchemicals business BASF and Entegris announces that the companies have signed an agreement to sell the Precision Microchemicals business to Entegris for USD 90 million. The transaction includes technology, intellectual property and brands and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.
Renesas acquires Celeno to expand connectivity portfolio Renesas Electronics announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Celeno Communications, a provider of smart Wi-Fi solutions, under which Renesas will acquire Celeno in an all cash transaction valuing Celeno at approximately USD 315 million.Load more news