Qorvo acquires provider of SiC power semiconductors

Qorvo, a provider of innovative RF solutions, has acquired Princeton, New Jersey-based United Silicon Carbide (UnitedSiC), a manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors.

The acquisition of United Silicon Carbide expands Qorvo’s reach into the fast-growing markets for electric vehicles (EVs), industrial power, circuit protection, renewables and data center power. United Silicon Carbide will become part of Qorvo’s Infrastructure & Defense Products (IDP) business and will be led by Dr. Chris Dries, who was formerly United Silicon Carbide’s president and CEO and is now general manager of Qorvo’s Power Device Solutions, a press release reads. “The addition of United Silicon Carbide to our IDP business significantly expands our market opportunities in high-power applications. This acquisition enables Qorvo to deliver high-value, best-in-class intelligent power solutions covering power conversion, motion control and circuit protection applications,” says Philip Chesley, president of Qorvo IDP. United Silicon Carbide's product portfolio now spans more than 80 SiC FETs, JFETs and Schottky diode devices. “Our team is thrilled to expand our SiC portfolio as part of Qorvo and continue to build the business with speed and scale, working to accelerate SiC adoption with the industry’s highest performance devices. Our SiC technology, together with Qorvo’s complementary Programmable Power Management products and world-class supply chain capabilities, enable us to deliver superior levels of power efficiency in advanced applications,” says Dr. Dries.