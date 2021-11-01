© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Business | November 01, 2021
Advantest acquires R&D Altanova
Semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation has entered into an agreement to acquire US based R&D Altanova, Inc.
R&D Altanova is a supplier of consumable test interface boards, substrates and interconnects for high-end applications, offering simulation, design, layout, fabrication and assembly of test interface boards which are used by testing equipment in the testing of advanced integrated circuits. As process nodes continue to shrink, and device complexity grows, advanced capabilities of testing devices are becoming increasingly important to manufacturers of semiconductors for high-end applications, such as 5G, IoT and cloud computing. R&D Altanova has a long history of providing solutions for high-performance and high-density printed circuit boards to address the growing needs of advanced testing systems. "This acquisition is part of our medium- to long-term growth strategy to expand our test and measurement solutions across the continuously evolving semiconductor value chain. R&D Altanova's engineering and manufacturing capabilities, excellent customer base, and first-rate technical team will complement our semiconductor test equipment business. We hope to accelerate the growth of R&D Altanova's business by leveraging our global customer base and production process expertise. I am confident that our customers will be very interested in the high-precision, end-to-end test solutions we will be able to offer as a result of adding R&D Altanova products to our portfolio. To that end, we plan on expanding R&D Altanova’s manufacturing footprint in the US to meet an expected increase in demand by our US customers. In addition, R&D Altanova's business is directly linked to our goal of strengthening our recurring business, so I believe that the acquisition will also contribute to diversifying and stabilizing our earnings base,” says Advantest President and CEO Yoshiaki Yoshida in a press release. R&D Altanova, which is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Advantest America, Inc. The closing of the transaction is tied to regulatory approvals, which we expect in the fourth calendar quarter of 2021.
ASE expands production – looking to add thousands of jobs ASE Technology Holding, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, has reportedly launched a massive recruitment drive for its production basse in Kaohsiung, Taiwan where it's looking to hire over 2’000 workers.
How a 16-Bit Output Module with Voltage and Current Outputs Can Be Controlled with Full Isolation Question: How could I design a microcontroller-controlled isolated 16-bit output module?
SK Hynix acquires chip contract manufacturer SK Hynix has reportedly entered into a deal to acquire Key Foundry, a South Korea-based chip contract manufacturer, for close to half a billion dollar.
AT&S starts construction of its expansion in Southeast Asia Austrian printed circuit boards and IC substrates manufacturer, AT&S, has detailed the company’s planned investment in a new factory for IC substrates at the Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah in Malaysia.
Bosch to invest over €400M in its semiconductor fabs in 2022 In the face of the global chip shortage, Bosch is increasing its capital expenditure. Just a few weeks after opening its new wafer fab in Dresden, Bosch has now announced another nine-figure investment in its chip manufacturing facilities.
Infineon to expand its operations in Malaysia As previously reported, chip giant Infineon is looking to invest EUR 2.4 billion worldwide in 2022 as it expands its operations. Now information from the Malaysian Government states that company has also chosen to transfer its silicon carbide and gallium nitride epitaxy production to Kulim Hi-Tech Park and expand its manufacturing base in the country.
Apple joins imec in fight to make the IC-industry greener R&D hub for nano- and digital technologies, imec, says that Apple Inc. has joined imec's new Sustainable Semiconductor Technologies and Systems (SSTS) research program. The SSTS program is an initiative rallying stakeholders from across the IC value chain to anticipate the environmental impact of choices made at chip technology's definition phase.
BASF to sell Precision Microchemicals business BASF and Entegris announces that the companies have signed an agreement to sell the Precision Microchemicals business to Entegris for USD 90 million. The transaction includes technology, intellectual property and brands and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.
Renesas acquires Celeno to expand connectivity portfolio Renesas Electronics announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Celeno Communications, a provider of smart Wi-Fi solutions, under which Renesas will acquire Celeno in an all cash transaction valuing Celeno at approximately USD 315 million.
Siltronic breaks ground for a new fab in Singapore Munich-based Silicon wafer manufacturer Siltronic, announces that it has broken ground for its new manufacturing facility at JTC's Tampines Wafer Fab Park in Singapore.
IQE partners with GlobalFoundries Cardiff-based supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and material solutions, IQE, has entered into a long-term strategic collaboration with GlobalFoundries to develop vital gallium nitride on silicon (GaN on Si) technologies for mobile and wireless infrastructure applications.
indie Semi to acquire Symeo GmbH from Analog Devices indie Semiconductor has executed a definitive agreement with Analog Devices, Inc. to purchase Symeo GmbH, ADI’s Munich-based radar division consisting of approximately 35 team members specialising in radar hardware and software development.
TI is now the owner of a 300mm fab in Utah The previously announced USD 900 million deal has closed and the former Micron 300mm fab in Lehi, Utah is now in the hands of Texas Instruments.
Italian embedded specialist acquires Germany's Garz & Fricke SECO S.p.A., a player in the field of embedded solutions, IoT and AI solutions, is acquiring Hamburg based Garz & Fricke Group.
Zhenghai Group and Rohm set up SiC power module JV Zhenghai Group and Rohm have signed a joint venture agreement to establish a new company in the power module business.
ACM receives order from global semiconductor manufacturer ACM Research, a supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, says it has received an evaluation tool order for its Ultra C SAPS frontside cleaning tool from a major global semiconductor manufacturer.
Kyocera to build two new plants for ceramic components Kyocera Corporation says it will construct two additional production facilities at its Kokubu Plant Campus in Kagoshima, Japan. The new facilities will double the campus’ production capacity for fine ceramic components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, while securing space for other manufacturing as Kyocera’s business expands.
NA semi equipment industry posts September 2021 billings North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted USD 3.72 billion in billings worldwide in September 2021, according to SEMI.
GlobalWafer's merger with Siltronic hits a speed bump The completion of the of merger with GlobalWafers likely to be delayed due to protracted discussions with authorities on regulatory clearances, says Siltronic.
Mobix Labs opens design centre in Australia Mobix Labs, a connectivity solutions provider for wireless mmWave 5G and wired high bandwidth cable networks, has opened a new design center in Sydney, Australia.
Micron pledges $150 billion investment in manufacturing The US memory manufacturer has announced that it plans to invest more than USD 150 billion globally in in manufacturing and R&D over the next decade; all in order to address the 2030-era demand for memory.
Micron to expand with $7B DRAM plant in Japan The US semiconductor manufacturer is reportedly looking to build a new manufacturing facility at its production site in Hiroshima. The company is set to invest JPY 800 billion, or USD 7 billion, in the expansion.
Edwards officially opens new technology centre in Ireland Edwards, a supplier of vacuum and abatement services and solutions to the global semiconductor industry, Officially opened its new flagship Service Technology Centre (STC) in Blanchardstown, Dublin in mid September.Load more news