© baloncici dreamstime.com

Mobix Labs opens design centre in Australia

Mobix Labs, a connectivity solutions provider for wireless mmWave 5G and wired high bandwidth cable networks, has opened a new design center in Sydney, Australia.

The company has hired a veteran team of engineers who have strong track records in the successful development and layout of radio frequency integrated circuits (RFICs), the company writes in press release. “Our new design team in Australia has deep, proven experience creating fully qualified silicon in a wide range of RF, application-defined and custom chips,” says Kirby Lam, executive vice president of engineering at Mobix Labs, who also will be leading the new Sydney-based mmWave RFIC design center. “These highly experienced engineers bring to us a wealth of know-how in circuit design, particularly getting it right the first time, from architecture planning to system-level specifications, layout, tapeout and mask generation.” The newly hired engineers each have an average of nearly 20 years of experience across multiple aspects of ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit), mixed-signal IC and RFIC layout design, including all ranges of mmWave 5G, multi-beam polarization, beamformers and digital signal isolators. “Mobix Labs is an innovation company at its core, holding one of the most sought-after patent portfolios,” adds Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “More than 80 percent of our employees are engineers, and we are currently expanding technical staff in Australia, as well as globally, and plan to introduce more design centers around the world. With Kirby at the helm, the expansion of our new mmWave RFIC design center in Sydney is an important step in our growth, as we continue to introduce fully scalable components such as our new MBX10 and MIC600 beamformers that provide unparalleled levels of performance for next-generation wireless products.”