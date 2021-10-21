© baloncici dreamstime.com Business | October 21, 2021
Mobix Labs opens design centre in Australia
Mobix Labs, a connectivity solutions provider for wireless mmWave 5G and wired high bandwidth cable networks, has opened a new design center in Sydney, Australia.
The company has hired a veteran team of engineers who have strong track records in the successful development and layout of radio frequency integrated circuits (RFICs), the company writes in press release. “Our new design team in Australia has deep, proven experience creating fully qualified silicon in a wide range of RF, application-defined and custom chips,” says Kirby Lam, executive vice president of engineering at Mobix Labs, who also will be leading the new Sydney-based mmWave RFIC design center. “These highly experienced engineers bring to us a wealth of know-how in circuit design, particularly getting it right the first time, from architecture planning to system-level specifications, layout, tapeout and mask generation.” The newly hired engineers each have an average of nearly 20 years of experience across multiple aspects of ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit), mixed-signal IC and RFIC layout design, including all ranges of mmWave 5G, multi-beam polarization, beamformers and digital signal isolators. “Mobix Labs is an innovation company at its core, holding one of the most sought-after patent portfolios,” adds Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “More than 80 percent of our employees are engineers, and we are currently expanding technical staff in Australia, as well as globally, and plan to introduce more design centers around the world. With Kirby at the helm, the expansion of our new mmWave RFIC design center in Sydney is an important step in our growth, as we continue to introduce fully scalable components such as our new MBX10 and MIC600 beamformers that provide unparalleled levels of performance for next-generation wireless products.”
Edwards officially opens new technology centre in Ireland Edwards, a supplier of vacuum and abatement services and solutions to the global semiconductor industry, Officially opened its new flagship Service Technology Centre (STC) in Blanchardstown, Dublin in mid September.
Jenoptik acquires Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic Jenoptik strengthens its global photonics business via the acquisition of Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic.
PragmatIC Semiconductor raises $80 million in funding PragmatIC Semiconductor, a company dealing in flexible electronics, has secured USD 80 million of Series C funding. The company says it will use the funds to add to its capacity in the UK.
Taiyo Yuden expands MLCC production in Malaysia Japanese manufacturer Taiyo Yuden, will invest MYR 680 million (EUR 140 million) to expand its multilayer ceramic capacitors manufacturing facility in Kuching, Malaysia as the company is looking to increase its production capacity in the ASEAN region.
Hyundai Motor working on developing its own chips in-house The automotive industry has taken a hard hit from the current semiconductor shortage. One automaker that's had enough is South Korea's Hyundai Motor, who is now looking to develop its on semiconductor chips in order to cut reliance on others.
Sivers Semi is gearing up for growth – acquires MixComm Swedish technology company, Sivers Semiconductors, is looking to take pole position 5G mmWave semiconductors, and the company is taking a major step with the acquisition of US-based mmWave challenger, MixComm Inc.
Keeping EMI from LED drivers under control Question: How can I reduce electromagnetic interference when using LED drivers in lighting design?
AT&S continues to invest – 700 new jobs to be created The Austrian electronics specialist says it will invest EUR 500 million in its Leoben location over the next few years. The investment will see the creation of 700 new jobs.
TSMC's looking to expand with new chip plant in Japan During an online earnings briefing, TSMC CEO C. C. Wei, announced the company's intention to build a specialty technology fab in Japan.
Bosch to set up R&D centre for automotive electronics in Ireland The German engineering and technology company has announced that it will establish an automotive R&D centre in Limerick, Ireland, creating over 30 new jobs over the course of the next two year.
RFMW and CML Microcircuits ink global distribution agreement RFMW and CML Microcircuits (USA) Inc. announces that the companies are expanding their business relationship. Their existing distribution agreement has now been widened to include global marketing and sales of the CML product portfolio.
New Yorker Electronics acquires Omni-Pro Franchised distributor of passive electronic components and discrete semiconductors, New Yorker Electronics, announces that it has acquired Omni Pro Electronics, Inc., an electronic component distributor, located in Addison, Texas.
Pepperl+Fuchs adds to its capacity with a new facility Pepperl+Fuchs has officially opened its new production site in Trutnov, Czech Republic. This marks the conclusion of a project which started in 2019 and will allow the company to strengthen its position as a producer of industrial sensors.
RISC-V player announces expansion of US operation Andes Technology USA Corp., the HQ of the North America operations of Taiwan-based Andes Technology Corporation, a supplier a RISC-V processor cores, is planning a major expansion of Its US operation.
NXP Semiconductors names new CFO NXP Semiconductors announces that the company names Bill Betz has been named NXP’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.
GlobalWafers / Siltronic deal gets a green light from the US GlobalWafers has provided an update regarding its ts all-cash tender offer for the outstanding ordinary shares of Siltronic AG.
Samsung starts mass production of its 14nm EUV DDR5 DRAM Samsung Electronics says that it has begun mass producing its 14-nanometer DRAM, based on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology.
Schurter completes its latest Swiss expansion The new construction and conversion of the Schurter Group headquarters in Lucerne, Switzerland has been completed.
UK is off the table for potential Intel fab after Brexit The UK would have been a potential site for an Intel fab, but not after Brexit, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told the BBC.
Solution from Fingerprint Cards integrated in new Honor MagicBook Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, announces that the the company’s new biometric solution for the PC market is integrated in the new HONOR MagicBook V14.
Kanthal sells its semiconductor capital equipment business Heating technology company Kanthal announces that it has reached an agreement to divest its semiconductor capital equipment business to Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES), headquartered in Fremont, California, USA.
GaN power IC supplier opens new office in China Navitas Semiconductor, a provider of gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs, has opened a new office in Shenzhen, China which offers the company 300% increase in capabilities to support revenue growth in the region.
Generating very low voltages with standard regulators Question: What is a good solution for generating a tiny dc supply voltage of a few hundred millivolts?
SiPearl opens new design center in France Microprocessor designer SiPearl has opened yet another European design center, this time in Grenoble, France.
