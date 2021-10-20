© micron - For illustrative purposes only

Micron to expand with $7B DRAM plant in Japan

The US semiconductor manufacturer is reportedly looking to build a new manufacturing facility at its production site in Hiroshima. The company is set to invest JPY 800 billion, or USD 7 billion, in the expansion.

Japanese newspaper Nikkan Kogyo first broke the news on Wednesday, without attributing any source. The original report states that the Japanese government may provide some subsidies, and that the new facility would make DRAM chips – with production scheduled to start in 2024. As pointed out by Bloomberg, this new – potential – investment from Micron, comes after Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry saying that it would treat semiconductor industry growth as a “national project” earlier this year. The new production facility is reportedly expected to create 2,000 to 3,000 jobs, and would be set up to meet the medium-to-long term demand for data centers and other applications, the Bloomberg report continues. Evertiq will update this story as new information becomes available.