© Bosch

Bosch to set up R&D centre for automotive electronics in Ireland

The German engineering and technology company has announced that it will establish an automotive R&D centre in Limerick, Ireland, creating over 30 new jobs over the course of the next two year.

The focus for this new location will be on semiconductor products as well as automotive electronics, a report from the Industrial Development Agency of Ireland from mid August reads. “We’re very excited about the possibilities that this new facility will provide to us. Bosch is a global leader when it comes to investment in research and development and this new facility in Ireland demonstrates our commitment to working with the best engineering talent to develop the most advanced technology for our customers,” Dr. Oliver Wolst, Senior Vice President Development of Integrated Circuits at Bosch, says in the report. Initial development at the facility is reported to include IC's for 77GHz radar sensors, which has applications for advanced driver assistance systems such as automatic emergency braking, collision avoidance and adaptive cruise control as well as radar technologies for automated driving.