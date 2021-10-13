© Andes Technology

RISC-V player announces expansion of US operation

Andes Technology USA Corp., the HQ of the North America operations of Taiwan-based Andes Technology Corporation, a supplier a RISC-V processor cores, is planning a major expansion of Its US operation.

The company says in a press release that it is greatly increasing engineering headcount in both the San Jose, California headquarters and its Portland, Oregon research and development facility. Andes Technology USA is seeking engineers in both the US and Canada to work remotely or in the Portland or San Jose offices. The company is looking for design engineers, verification engineers, and field application engineers. Andes Technology USA Corp. was established in 2015 as a California corporation coincident with Andes Technology Corp. joining RISC-V International. After Andes took the RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA) as the base to form its fifth generation architecture, AndeStar V5 and started developing V5 processor IP’s, the U.S. operation was formed to be close to early customer adopters of the new ISA. The U.S. subsidiary established an R&D lab shortly thereafter and began developing architectures for the high-end RISC-V processors. “Major semiconductor companies worldwide adopting the RISC-V ISA and the RISC-V International work groups rapid development of the RISC-V ISA extensions is driving demand for engineers to keep up with the fast pace of new technology development,” says Emerson Hsiao, Andes Technology USA Corp. Chief Operating Officer in the press release. “RISC-V customers like the growing number of extensions coming available as well as their ability to customize the architecture to better fit their processing requirements. Our tool Andes Custom Extensions (ACE) makes the customization process easier and less risky. To keep up with RISC-V technical developments and to serve our customers’ requests, we expect to greatly expand the size of our U.S. operation.”