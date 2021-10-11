© Intel Business | October 11, 2021
UK is off the table for potential Intel fab after Brexit
The UK would have been a potential site for an Intel fab, but not after Brexit, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told the BBC.
As previously reported, the US chipmaker is looking to increase its output in the middle of the current ongoing global shortage. In late September the company broke ground on its USD 20 billion capacity expansion in Arizona, which will result in on two new chip factories. When these plans were first announced back in March, the CEO also stated that Intel was looking to accelerate its investments beyond Arizona, and that the next phase of capacity expansions in the U.S., Europe and other global locations would be announced within the year. This was teased further during a keynote at IAA Mobility in Munich, Germany in September this year when he said that the company is “committed to announce our next major mega fab location in Europe and we hope to have this announced before the end of this year.” He explained further that this location would consist of two fabs, which would start the so called “mega site”, which would grow over time, over the next decade or so, to eight fabs. Each of these fabs would represent an investment of EUR 10 billion, which means that Intel’s capacity expansion in Europe is a EUR 80 billion project over the next decade. Where the site will be located is still not decided, but something that is decided is that the UK is not being considered. Pat Gelsinger told the BBC in and interview that the company “absolutely would have been seeking sites for consideration” in the UK, however Brexit had changed this. Post-Brexit, the company is instead looking at EU countries and getting support from the EU. "I have no idea whether we would have had a superior site from the UK," he told the BBC. "But we now have about 70 proposals for sites across Europe from maybe 10 different countries.”
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Solution from Fingerprint Cards integrated in new Honor MagicBook Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, announces that the the company’s new biometric solution for the PC market is integrated in the new HONOR MagicBook V14.
Kanthal sells its semiconductor capital equipment business Heating technology company Kanthal announces that it has reached an agreement to divest its semiconductor capital equipment business to Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES), headquartered in Fremont, California, USA.
GaN power IC supplier opens new office in China Navitas Semiconductor, a provider of gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs, has opened a new office in Shenzhen, China which offers the company 300% increase in capabilities to support revenue growth in the region.
Generating very low voltages with standard regulators Question: What is a good solution for generating a tiny dc supply voltage of a few hundred millivolts?
Sponsored content by HamamatsuModuł C14093 do detekcji promieniowania rentgenowskiego metodą Dual Energy Moduł został wyposażony w matrycę fotodiod do detekcji rentgena. 32-elementowa linijka na wierzchniej stronie przeznaczona jest do detekcji promieniowanie o niskiej energii, a 32-elementowa linijka na spodniej stronie do detekcji promieniowania z wyższego zakresu. Każda linijka połączona jest ze scyntylatorem.
SiPearl opens new design center in France Microprocessor designer SiPearl has opened yet another European design center, this time in Grenoble, France.
Infineon plans to increase investments by 50% next year The German chip manufacturer has provided its investors with an update on its strategy, business performance and long-term perspective as well as on the outlook for the fiscal year 2022.
HEICO subsidiary acquires specialised electronics company HEICO Corporation's dB Control subsidiary has acquired 100% of Paciwave, Inc. The RF and microwave specialist is HEICO's 6th acquisition this year.
TI might not be done with Sherman Early last year the news that Texas Instruments disclosed that it planned to close two wafer plants within three to five years. The plants in question were two 50+ year old factories, located in Dallas and Sherman. But TI might not be done with Sherman just yet, the city is a finalist for a new multi-billion dollar production plant.
Sponsored content by iTACiTAC presents milestone at productronica 2021: MES becomes MOM The MES specialist iTAC Software AG will present an important milestone in its product development at productronica 2021: The iTAC.MES.Suite becomes the iTAC.MOM.Suite. The company is thus decisively further developing the existing Manufacturing Execution System for the digitalized factory world. The solution, which is being developed in cooperation with iTAC's holding company Dürr AG, has significant new features for controlling, optimizing and predicting production processes in real time. It is based on a completely new, open architecture and can therefore be integrated into existing ecosystems. iTAC will be attending the trade fair from November 16 to 19, 2021 in hall A3 at booth 161.
Business is booming for Flip - Moves into expanded location Flip Electronics has had major success and growth in the last five years. So much so that the authorised distributor of obsolete and excess semiconductor and electronic components recently moved from a 12,000 square feet facility to a new one which provides the company with a total of73,000 square feet.
Marvell completes its acquisition of Innovium The provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions has completed its acquisition of Innovium, Inc.,and thus broaden its portfolio of silicon solutions targeting cloud data centers.
Cree is no more - welcome Wolfspeed Following a massive four-year transformation, involving the divestiture of two-thirds of the business and a repositioning of the company’s overall core strategy, the company formerly known as Cree is now officially Wolfspeed.
Sponsored content by Rochester ElectronicsThe POWER of Authenticity and Reliability Critical End-of-Life Component Management
Product lifecycles typically extend far beyond active semiconductor component availability, making lifecycle status a key factor when planning, at any phase, in the new product introduction (NPI) process.
US semiconductor distributor opens office in Germany Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the opening of its sales office in Berlin, Germany.
Qualcomm and SSW Partners win the battle for Veoneer Qualcomm Incorporated and investment firm SSW Partners, have reached a definitive agreement to acquire Veoneer, Inc. for USD 37.00 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing a total equity value for Veoneer of USD 4.5 billion.
Vesper completes $18M financing to accelerate growth Sensor provider Vesper announces that it has closed a USD 18 million financing led by Accomplice.
IQE to close its manufacturing site in Singapore The supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products says that it has taken the decision to close the group’s Singapore site by mid-2022.
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Effects of pH: Cleaning Agent Properties and Performance in Production As cleaning agents evolve to meet customer and supplier environmental challenges, we take a closer look at the effect of pH cleaning agent properties and performance including material compatibility and rinsing behavior all while answering questions with SIR data.
CAES acquires Colorado Engineering, Inc. CAES (Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions), announces that has acquired Colorado Engineering, Inc. (CEI), provider of Radio Frequency (RF) and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
ASML opens new R&D facility in Silicon Valley On Friday, August 20, 2021, ASML opened its new campus in Silicon Valley, California. The 212,573-square-foot facility includes a Class 1000 cleanroom, lab space and collaboration areas to advance the company's lithography portfolio – hardware, software and services.
Design of an adjustable voltage output using a push-button digital potentiometer Question: How could I use a digital potentiometer to generate an adjustable voltage output?
Leoni to sell Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink Leoni AG to reach a binding agreement with BizLink, an international provider of solutions for cables and connectivity services, on the sale of the Business Group Leoni Industrial Solutions. This step is subject to the approval of the board of the buyer.
Opel closes production plant until end of 2021 due to chip shortage Car manufacturer Opel (Vauxhall) is to close its production facility in Eisennach (Germany) until the end of 2021 due to the shortage of semiconductors.
Mercury Systems to acquire Avalex Technologies Mercury Systems, Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Avalex Technologies Corporation, based in Gulf Breeze, Fla.