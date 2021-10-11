© Pixabay

Solution from Fingerprint Cards integrated in new Honor MagicBook

Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, announces that the the company’s new biometric solution for the PC market is integrated in the new HONOR MagicBook V14.

Fingerprints expects strong growth in the PC segment, both in the short and in the long term, partly due to the fact that significantly more computers are sold now compared to pre-pandemic levels, but mainly because the share of PCs with fingerprint sensors is expected to increase significantly from today's relatively low levels, the company states in a press release. “I am very pleased with this product launch by HONOR, which demonstrates the positive trend in demand for biometric authentication in consumer and enterprise PCs. Microsoft’s recent decision to allow all their users to completely remove the password from their accounts, in favor of using biometric authentication and authenticator apps, will most likely further accelerate this trend. Fingerprints is poised for continued growth in this segment, providing the perfect way to add convenient and secure authentication to PCs,” says Ted Hansson, Senior VP Business Line Mobile at Fingerprints in a press release.