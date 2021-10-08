© Infineon Business | October 08, 2021
Infineon plans to increase investments by 50% next year
The German chip manufacturer has provided its investors with an update on its strategy, business performance and long-term perspective as well as on the outlook for the fiscal year 2022.
Based on preliminary figures, Infineon expects the results of its 2021 fiscal year (ending 30 September 2021) to come in at the previously announced level, which means revenue of about EUR 11 billion, a Segment Result Margin of above 18%. During 2021, the company has also made investments in property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and capitalised development for around EUR 1.6 billion. For the next fiscal year, Infineon says it expects strong revenue increase and a further margin uplift. Based on exchange rate of USD 1.20 to the euro, revenue is anticipated to grow by a mid-teens percentage. At this level, the Segment Result Margin is forecast to come in at around 20%. However, in order to benefit from growth opportunities, Infineon says that it aims to significantly increase its investments for the fiscal year 2022, to a level of around EUR 2.4 billion.
HEICO subsidiary acquires specialised electronics company HEICO Corporation's dB Control subsidiary has acquired 100% of Paciwave, Inc. The RF and microwave specialist is HEICO's 6th acquisition this year.
TI might not be done with Sherman Early last year the news that Texas Instruments disclosed that it planned to close two wafer plants within three to five years. The plants in question were two 50+ year old factories, located in Dallas and Sherman. But TI might not be done with Sherman just yet, the city is a finalist for a new multi-billion dollar production plant.
Business is booming for Flip - Moves into expanded location Flip Electronics has had major success and growth in the last five years. So much so that the authorised distributor of obsolete and excess semiconductor and electronic components recently moved from a 12,000 square feet facility to a new one which provides the company with a total of73,000 square feet.
Marvell completes its acquisition of Innovium The provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions has completed its acquisition of Innovium, Inc.,and thus broaden its portfolio of silicon solutions targeting cloud data centers.
Cree is no more - welcome Wolfspeed Following a massive four-year transformation, involving the divestiture of two-thirds of the business and a repositioning of the company’s overall core strategy, the company formerly known as Cree is now officially Wolfspeed.
US semiconductor distributor opens office in Germany Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the opening of its sales office in Berlin, Germany.
Qualcomm and SSW Partners win the battle for Veoneer Qualcomm Incorporated and investment firm SSW Partners, have reached a definitive agreement to acquire Veoneer, Inc. for USD 37.00 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing a total equity value for Veoneer of USD 4.5 billion.
Vesper completes $18M financing to accelerate growth Sensor provider Vesper announces that it has closed a USD 18 million financing led by Accomplice.
IQE to close its manufacturing site in Singapore The supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products says that it has taken the decision to close the group’s Singapore site by mid-2022.
CAES acquires Colorado Engineering, Inc. CAES (Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions), announces that has acquired Colorado Engineering, Inc. (CEI), provider of Radio Frequency (RF) and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
ASML opens new R&D facility in Silicon Valley On Friday, August 20, 2021, ASML opened its new campus in Silicon Valley, California. The 212,573-square-foot facility includes a Class 1000 cleanroom, lab space and collaboration areas to advance the company's lithography portfolio – hardware, software and services.
Leoni to sell Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink Leoni AG to reach a binding agreement with BizLink, an international provider of solutions for cables and connectivity services, on the sale of the Business Group Leoni Industrial Solutions. This step is subject to the approval of the board of the buyer.
Opel closes production plant until end of 2021 due to chip shortage Car manufacturer Opel (Vauxhall) is to close its production facility in Eisennach (Germany) until the end of 2021 due to the shortage of semiconductors.
Mercury Systems to acquire Avalex Technologies Mercury Systems, Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Avalex Technologies Corporation, based in Gulf Breeze, Fla.
Heico acquires RH Laboratories HEICO Corporation's Electronic Technologies Group acquired 80.1% of the stock of RH Laboratories, Inc. (“RH”) for cash paid at closing. RH’s founders will continue to own the balance of the company. Further terms and financial details were not disclosed.
Valens Semi and PTK Acquisition conclude business combination Valens Semiconductor and PTK Acquisition Corp. have completed their previously announced business combination. The combined company will be called Valens.
Continental and Horizon Robotics form JV on Automotive AI Technology Continental and Horizon Robotics signed a Joint Venture (JV) contract, focusing on providing hardware and software integrated solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and automated driving. The JV will be located in Shanghai, China.
Chip M&A deals reach USD 22bn; no mega-deals in sight After a record-high start in 1Q21, semiconductor merger and acquisition announcements cool off a bit without the “megadeals” seen in 2020.
CATL acquires Millennial Lithium Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) has agreed to acquire Millennial Lithium Corp for USD 297.3 million.
Showa Denko to supply SiC epitaxial wafers to Toshiba Showa Denko K.K. concluded a long-term supply contract with Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation to supply SiC epitaxial wafers for power semiconductors (SiC epi-wafers) for two and a half years with an optional extension clause.
Phoenix Contact breaks ground on new facility for machine building August 24, 2021 marked the groundbreaking for the new building that Phoenix Contact will build in Blomberg, Germany by 2023.Load more news