Products | October 04, 2021
Renesas Introduces Industry’s Highest Performance Entry-Line MCUs
Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today introduced a new Group of 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs) in its RA Family. The new RA6E1 MCUs, based on the Arm® Cortex®-M33 core, are the industry’s first Entry-Line MCUs to deliver 200 MHz performance.
This is a product release announcement by Renesas Electronics Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The new devices also provide exceptional low power consumption specifications, along with a rich list of peripheral features. Renesas’ RA Family MCUs are differentiated by a unique combination of very low power consumption, best-in-class security options, including Arm TrustZone® technology, and Renesas’ Flexible Software Program (FSP) that supports all RA Family offerings. The FSP includes highly efficient drivers and middleware to ease the implementation of communications and security. The FSP’s GUI simplifies and accelerates the development process. It enables flexible use of legacy code, as well as easy compatibility and scalability with other RA Family devices. Designers using FSP also have access to the extensive Arm ecosystem, offering a wide range of tools that help speed time-to-market, as well as Renesas’ extensive partner network. “Our RA Family is setting new standards in the market for Entry-Line MCUs with unprecedented performance,” said Roger Wendelken, Senior Vice President in the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas. “With the new RA6E1 Group we developed an MCU which is an exceptional fit for calculation-intensive IoT applications requiring both high performance and the lowest power, as well as the need for value-optimized feature integration and connectivity.” The RA6E1 Group MCUs includes six different parts, spanning from 48-pin to 100-pin packages, and from 512kB to 1MB of flash memory along with 256kB of SRAM. The RA6E1 devices offer exceptional power consumption specifications, and extensive peripherals and connectivity options (including Ethernet), delivering a unique combination of performance and features. Key Features of the RA6E1 Group
- 200 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 CPU core
- Integrated flash memory options from 512KB to 1MB; and 256KB RAM
- Support for wide temperature range: Ta = -40/85°C
- Package options from 48- to 100-pin
- High performance: 3.95CoreMark / MHz executing the CoreMark Algorithm from embedded Flash
- Integrated Ethernet (with integrated MAC)
- Integrated USB 2.0 Full-Speed, serial communication (SCI with flexible synchronous and asynchronous modes, I2C, SPI), CAN, SSI, SDHI, QSPI
- Integrated Renesas Timer
- Advanced Analog
