Continental and Horizon Robotics form JV on Automotive AI Technology
Continental and Horizon Robotics signed a Joint Venture (JV) contract, focusing on providing hardware and software integrated solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and automated driving. The JV will be located in Shanghai, China.
Continental will be the majority shareholder. They also signed the investment contract with Shanghai Jiading Industrial Zone that the new JV will be located in Jiading District Shanghai. The JV is expected to have around 200 employees. Continental and Horizon Robotics have been cooperating for several years already. This has led first to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate, which was published early last year. This was followed by another MoU at the Auto Shanghai this year, to form a JV. At that time the cooperation had picked up further momentum so that both companies decided to work together even more closely. The target of the JV is to integrate Horizon Robotics’ processors and algorithms in smart cameras and control units for ADAS and Automated Driving from Continental and to give Horizon Robotics a global reach and manufacturing footprint for its technology. It will serve the Chinese market as well as international OEMs globally. Some Chinese car manufacturers have already shown interest in working with the JV for mass production. The Joint Venture also signed a MOU for a cooperation with global automotive software specialist Elektrobit., who will provide reliable software products and solutions of underlying standardised vehicle infrastructures, so that the JV can focus on developing differentiated features and innovations. “We highly respect the focus and speed with which our partner Horizon Robotics is driving forward automotive AI technology. This approach to innovation is what the market needs. By forming a Joint Venture with our new partner, we can leverage a powerful combination of cutting-edge AI technology and the longstanding manufacturing and quality process expertise with best-in-class and affordable products”, said Frank Petznick, head of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems business unit at Continental. "The automobile industry has fully entered the intelligent stage. Being in the center of the stadium, only by embracing new thinking, innovative mentality and open mind can we seize the opportunity of industrial transformation”, said Kai Yu, founder and CEO of Horizon Robotics. “Continental has a century-old history and continues to lead the innovation and upgrading of the global automotive industry. And Horizon Robotics has a deep accumulation of artificial intelligence technology and the ultimate local service. We two parties establish a joint venture company to create a brand-new industrial cooperation model and will work together to become the firm implementer and practitioner of the industrialization of smart cars.”
Chip M&A deals reach USD 22bn; no mega-deals in sight After a record-high start in 1Q21, semiconductor merger and acquisition announcements cool off a bit without the “megadeals” seen in 2020.
CATL acquires Millennial Lithium Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) has agreed to acquire Millennial Lithium Corp for USD 297.3 million.
Showa Denko to supply SiC epitaxial wafers to Toshiba Showa Denko K.K. concluded a long-term supply contract with Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation to supply SiC epitaxial wafers for power semiconductors (SiC epi-wafers) for two and a half years with an optional extension clause.
Phoenix Contact breaks ground on new facility for machine building August 24, 2021 marked the groundbreaking for the new building that Phoenix Contact will build in Blomberg, Germany by 2023.
Swedish semiconductor startup raises $1M seed capital Almi Invest is investing close to SEK 3 million in AlixLabs, a company developing a new method for manufacturing semiconductor components cheaper and faster. Private investors, including NHL professionals Michael, Alexander and William Nylander, are also participating in the issue for a total of SEK 9 million (USD 1 million).
PEI-Genesis to sell FilConn to Hermetic Solutions Group PEI-Genesis announces that the company has signed a definitive agreement to sell FilConn based in Chandler, Arizona to Hermetic Solutions Group (HSG).
Landis+Gyr to acquire Turkey-based Luna Landis+Gyr AG has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Luna Elektrik Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. for a high double digit million US Dollar purchase price.
Ford and SK Innovation with USD 11.4bn investment in US Ford and SK Innovations are investing USD 11.4 billion in new locations in the US. A new campus in Tennessee and two battery facilities in Kentucky are envisioned to create around 11'000 new jobs.
Tesla wants (again) Samsung chips in new Cybertruck According to a report in Korean media, Tesla is currently in talks with Samsung Electronics to produce its next-gen (fully self-driving) chip, which is to premiere in next year's Cybertruck model.
Tin prices go up on low inventories Tin prices jumped to record highs after data of low inventory levels in exchange warehouses emerged.
Smiths Medical to be sold to ICU Medical; voids deal with TA Transaction Smiths Group plc has agreed the sale of Smiths Medical to ICU Medical, Inc. on terms that are superior to the previously announced transaction entered into with TA Associates on 2 August 2021.
Potential government-mandated lockdown to affect Bourns Xiamen facility An outbreak close to the BXL Xiamen facility or a single positive case within the BXL Xiamen facility could result in a 14-day mandatory lockdown of the facility, wrote the company on September 24, 2021.
Intel has broken ground on its massive expansion in Arizona The USD 20 billion capacity expansion will bring Intel’s total Arizona investment to more than USD 50 billion.
LPKF adjusts Q3 guidance due to logistics bottlenecks Due to delays caused by current bottlenecks in global outbound logistics to China and a customer project delay in China, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG concluded, that systems produced and ready for delivery worth approximately EUR 7 million will likely not be shipped before month end.
Kendrion acquires electronics and embedded developer Dutch Kendrion N.V., a developer, manufacturer and marketeer of high-quality electromagnetic systems and components for industrial and automotive applications, has acquired 3T, a Netherlands-based software and electronics development company.
Energy storage using supercapacitors: How big is big enough? Question: Can I use a simple energy calculation when selecting a supercapacitor for a backup system?
Weebit and SkyWater to take ReRAM tech to volume production Weebit Nano, a developer of next-gen memory technologies for the semiconductor industry, has entered into an agreement with semiconductor foundry SkyWater Technology to take Weebit’s Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology to volume production.
Excelitas Technologies opens new plant in Germany The industrial technology manufacturer has opened a new plant for its German subsidiary, Qioptiq Photonics GmbH & Co. KG, in Göttingen, Germany. The new facility expands the company’s capacity for assembly of highly sophisticated optomechanical systems and components for the semiconductor industry.
Sanmina strengthens its optical, RF and microelectronics capabilities Sanmina says it is strengthening its focus on its optical, radio frequency (RF) and microelectronics (microE) design and manufacturing capabilities to capitalise on growing demand for highly-integrated technology products with the formation of a new division.