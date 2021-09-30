Products | September 30, 2021
Wireless charging efficiency and flexibility with 70W High-Power chipsets
STMicroelectronics’ STWLC98 integrated wireless power receiver delivers faster wireless charging and flexible charge sharing for diverse portable and mobile devices for home, office, industry, healthcare, and in-car applications. When combined with the STWBC2-HP transmitter IC, the complete transmitter-receiver system can deliver up to 70W on the receiver end at high system efficiency.
The STWLC98 can fully charge today’s high-end smartphones, which contain high-capacity batteries, in just under 30 minutes. In addition, the new device extends opportunities for ultra-fast and convenient charging, free of cables, sockets, and restrictive connections, to a host of new applications and contexts. Moreover, contactless charging lets product creators simplify enclosure designs, reducing cost and complexity while encouraging new slimline styles and eliminating problems associated with the socket such as contamination. Compliant with the Qi EPP 1.3 wireless-charging standard commonly used in the smartphone industry, the STWLC98 is managed by a 32-bit Arm® Cortex®-M3 core that supports a range of rich features including built-in protection; it comes with an embedded OS that simplifies Qi 1.3 standalone certification. On the transmitter side, the STWBC2-HP can work with ST’s STSAFE-A110 secure element to store official Qi Certificates and provides authentication that leverages state-of-the-art cryptography. Support for the Company’s innovative ST Super Charge (STSC) protocol enables fast charging up to the maximum power-transfer rate of 70W. The STWLC98 features ST’s proprietary Adaptive Rectifier Configuration (ARC) mode that enhances the ping-up and power transfer spatial freedom of the system in both horizontal and vertical directions without any change in hardware or coil optimization. Enabling ARC mode, which transforms the whole surface of the transmitter as usable charging area, increases the ping-up distance by up to 50% in all directions. The STWLC98 works directly with the STWBC2-HP, which contains a USB-PD interface, digital buck/boost DC/DC converter, full-bridge inverter, three half-bridge drivers, and voltage, current, and phase sensors. Controlled by a Cortex-M0+ core, the STWBC2-HP executes a patented fast PID loop and also supports the STSC protocol. ST’s new 70W wireless-charging chipset creates a scalable solution that can be deployed in devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, power banks, True Wireless Stereo (TWS) devices, Bluetooth® speakers, and AR/VR headsets. Designers can also extend fast and convenient wireless-charging to medical equipment like monitors and medicine pumps, as well as cordless power tools, mobile robots, drones, and e-bikes. The chipset is also suited to automotive applications including in-cabin charging solutions and wireless charging of various modules on-board the vehicle. With built-in power management, the STWLC98 has an energy-saving ultra-low-power standby mode while total end-to-end charging system efficiency can exceed 90%, thereby complying with stringent eco-design targets. The power charger chip features dedicated hardware and advanced algorithms that were developed to address challenges in ASK and FSK communication during high power delivery. Safety features include foreign object detection (FOD), which leverages high-accuracy current-sense IP, Q-factor detection, and robust communication between transmitter and receiver As an additional feature that gives users extra flexibility, the STWLC98 can also operate in high-efficiency transmitter mode to allow high-power charge sharing between devices. This is coupled with the STWLC98’s industry-first embedded Q-factor detection in a receiver device to ensure safe operation in transmitter mode. Users of ST’s wireless power solutions can download and benefit from the free PC-based graphical tool, ST Wireless Power Studio, to accelerate design-in and simplify processes including calibrating FOD, tuning Q-factor detection, and communication diagnostics. Both devices are in high-volume mass production. The STWLC98 is packaged as a 4.3mm x 3.9mm 90-bump 0.4mm-pitch WLCSP, priced from $2.60. The STWBC2-HP is available in 8mm x 8mm VFQFPN 68-pins 0.4mm-pitch package from $3.30. Please contact your local ST sales office for sample requests and further pricing options. For further information please go to www.st.com/wireless-charger
Chip M&A deals reach USD 22bn; no mega-deals in sight After a record-high start in 1Q21, semiconductor merger and acquisition announcements cool off a bit without the “megadeals” seen in 2020.
CATL acquires Millennial Lithium Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) has agreed to acquire Millennial Lithium Corp for USD 297.3 million.
Showa Denko to supply SiC epitaxial wafers to Toshiba Showa Denko K.K. concluded a long-term supply contract with Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation to supply SiC epitaxial wafers for power semiconductors (SiC epi-wafers) for two and a half years with an optional extension clause.
Phoenix Contact breaks ground on new facility for machine building August 24, 2021 marked the groundbreaking for the new building that Phoenix Contact will build in Blomberg, Germany by 2023.
Swedish semiconductor startup raises $1M seed capital Almi Invest is investing close to SEK 3 million in AlixLabs, a company developing a new method for manufacturing semiconductor components cheaper and faster. Private investors, including NHL professionals Michael, Alexander and William Nylander, are also participating in the issue for a total of SEK 9 million (USD 1 million).
PEI-Genesis to sell FilConn to Hermetic Solutions Group PEI-Genesis announces that the company has signed a definitive agreement to sell FilConn based in Chandler, Arizona to Hermetic Solutions Group (HSG).
Landis+Gyr to acquire Turkey-based Luna Landis+Gyr AG has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Luna Elektrik Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. for a high double digit million US Dollar purchase price.
Ford and SK Innovation with USD 11.4bn investment in US Ford and SK Innovations are investing USD 11.4 billion in new locations in the US. A new campus in Tennessee and two battery facilities in Kentucky are envisioned to create around 11'000 new jobs.
Tesla wants (again) Samsung chips in new Cybertruck According to a report in Korean media, Tesla is currently in talks with Samsung Electronics to produce its next-gen (fully self-driving) chip, which is to premiere in next year's Cybertruck model.
Tin prices go up on low inventories Tin prices jumped to record highs after data of low inventory levels in exchange warehouses emerged.
Smiths Medical to be sold to ICU Medical; voids deal with TA Transaction Smiths Group plc has agreed the sale of Smiths Medical to ICU Medical, Inc. on terms that are superior to the previously announced transaction entered into with TA Associates on 2 August 2021.
Potential government-mandated lockdown to affect Bourns Xiamen facility An outbreak close to the BXL Xiamen facility or a single positive case within the BXL Xiamen facility could result in a 14-day mandatory lockdown of the facility, wrote the company on September 24, 2021.
Intel has broken ground on its massive expansion in Arizona The USD 20 billion capacity expansion will bring Intel’s total Arizona investment to more than USD 50 billion.
LPKF adjusts Q3 guidance due to logistics bottlenecks Due to delays caused by current bottlenecks in global outbound logistics to China and a customer project delay in China, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG concluded, that systems produced and ready for delivery worth approximately EUR 7 million will likely not be shipped before month end.
Kendrion acquires electronics and embedded developer Dutch Kendrion N.V., a developer, manufacturer and marketeer of high-quality electromagnetic systems and components for industrial and automotive applications, has acquired 3T, a Netherlands-based software and electronics development company.
Energy storage using supercapacitors: How big is big enough? Question: Can I use a simple energy calculation when selecting a supercapacitor for a backup system?
Weebit and SkyWater to take ReRAM tech to volume production Weebit Nano, a developer of next-gen memory technologies for the semiconductor industry, has entered into an agreement with semiconductor foundry SkyWater Technology to take Weebit’s Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology to volume production.
Excelitas Technologies opens new plant in Germany The industrial technology manufacturer has opened a new plant for its German subsidiary, Qioptiq Photonics GmbH & Co. KG, in Göttingen, Germany. The new facility expands the company’s capacity for assembly of highly sophisticated optomechanical systems and components for the semiconductor industry.
Sanmina strengthens its optical, RF and microelectronics capabilities Sanmina says it is strengthening its focus on its optical, radio frequency (RF) and microelectronics (microE) design and manufacturing capabilities to capitalise on growing demand for highly-integrated technology products with the formation of a new division.