Showa Denko to supply SiC epitaxial wafers to Toshiba

Showa Denko K.K. concluded a long-term supply contract with Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation to supply SiC epitaxial wafers for power semiconductors (SiC epi-wafers) for two and a half years with an optional extension clause.

Toshiba has been developing and commercialising various kinds of SiC-based power devices including inverters for railcars, while adopting SiC epi-wafers manufactured by SDK as main material for SiC-based schottky barrier diode (SiC SBD) and SiC-based metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (SiC MOSFET). Toshiba decided to conclude this long-term contract because the company appreciated homogeneity in properties and low density of surface defects of SiC epi-wafers manufactured by SDK, a press release reads. This long-term contract will further strengthen the technical cooperation between SDK and Toshiba on improvement in performance of SiC epi-wafers. In addition, SDK expects that Toshiba's adoption of SiC epi-wafers manufactured by SDK will help SDK to expand its SiC epi-wafer business further.