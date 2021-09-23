Products | September 23, 2021
Imec and NeuroGyn AG collaborate on advanced neurostimulation device
Imec, a world-leading research and innovation center in nanoelectronics and digital technologies, announces a collaboration to develop a next-generation implantable device for peripheral nerve stimulation together with NeuroGyn AG, a Swiss medtech company specialized in neurostimulaton and surgical solutions for pelvic nerve disorders.
Leveraging the expertise of imec The Netherlands at Holst Centre with respect to ultra-low power wireless communication and powering, the new solution aims at prolonging the lifetime of the device while lowering its cost, making it suitable at the point of need. Clinical validation is planned after the development phase. Pelvic nerves play an important role in bladder, sexual and bowel function, and movement and sensation in the legs. Injuries in or dysfunction of the pelvic organs nerves can lead to disorders related to these areas with in first line urinary urgencies and overactivities but also potential erectile dysfunction in men. First-line conservative treatments do not always lead to sufficient improvement of the complaints and/or are often associated with disabling adverse effects (with a 60% discontinuation of therapy as a consequence). Neurostimulation in which electrodes deliver current pulses to nerves to change their activity, can provide an effective alternative treatment option for these patients. The current off-the-shelve devices for this therapy, however, are bulky, expensive and have a limited lifetime. The high cost of pelvic neuromodulation makes reimbursement by Medicare extremely difficult, especially in the treatment of functional bladder disorders where the vast majority of patients are elderly or even retired, and makes the treatment unvailable to many patients and in many developing countries. Imec researchers at Holst Centre are now redesigning the neurostimulator leveraging its advanced miniaturization technology, in line with the clinical expertise of NeuroGyn AG in this field. The project builds on imec’s expertise in implantable solutions, such as ultra-low power wireless communication and miniature powering, either close to the skin surface or deeper in the body. Imec has a track record in developing radio chips and systems that could be used to make recharging easier. Adding recharging capabilities to the device would improve the lifetime of the implant. Additionally, reducing battery size and implant size is aimed at making the implant minimally invasive and reducing the cost. Imec’s unique toolset for wireless communication and powering of implantables enables the development of customized solutions for medical devices. Taking into account the users and beneficiaries needs, the device can be tailored to facilitate insertion into the body and alignment of the stimulation pathway. “The new design aims at enabling a smaller, state-of-the-art neurostimulator with advanced capabilities that complements NeuroGyn AG’s patented surgical procedure. The project underlines our vision of making this technology readily available to anyone, including the developing world, by making the device affordable and the implantation procedure feasible by doctors at the point of need,” Prof. Dr. Marc Possover MD, founder and CSO of NeuroGyn AG. “The collaboration with NeuroGyn AG is the first culmination of our work on human implantables and peripheral nerve stimulation technology and is a great opportunity to design a custom device that takes into account the customer’s clinical expertise,” Zohaib Gulzar, Business Development Manager, Autonomous Therapeutics.
Sanmina strengthens its optical, RF and microelectronics capabilities Sanmina says it is strengthening its focus on its optical, radio frequency (RF) and microelectronics (microE) design and manufacturing capabilities to capitalise on growing demand for highly-integrated technology products with the formation of a new division.
Swiss lighting company opens new factory in Serbia Swiss lighting solutions specialist, Regent Lighting, has just recently opened a new factory in Svilajnac, central Serbia.
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Effects of pH: Cleaning Agent Properties and Performance in Production As cleaning agents evolve to meet customer and supplier environmental challenges, we take a closer look at the effect of pH cleaning agent properties and performance including material compatibility and rinsing behavior all while answering questions with SIR data.
Picosun invests in future with its Innovation Lab Picosun Group has taken into use new facilities at its production laboratory in Kirkkonummi, Finland. The Picosun Innovation Lab will be used for the company's own research and development projects, for demo purposes and most importantly for serving the company's global semiconductor customers operating in the 300 mm market.
Infineon & Blixt collaborate to accelerate growth of SSCB's Infineon Technologies and Swedish company Blixt Tech AB have entered an agreement to co-develop solid state circuit breakers (SSCB) based on Infineon's product portfolio.
Mouser continues to invest in automation Mouser Electronics continues to invest heavily in automation in its global distribution center to increase order processing, accuracy and speed.
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group Service Office in Asia In a context where traveling can be difficult, finding a good partner for your production of electronics parts can be a real challenge. With its unique organization and a Headquarters in China where all the key services are located close to the factories and fully operational, ICAPE Group provides a global solution.
pSemi expands its footprint with new Taiwan branch office pSemi Corporation, a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, is opening a branch office in Taipei City, Taiwan. The Taiwan office joins other pSemi APAC locations in India, Korea, China and Japan.
Growatt and TI set up joint lab in China Aiming to promote sustainable energy applications, Growatt, a suppler of inverters, has set up a joint laboratory with Texas Instruments (TI) in the city of Shenzhen, China.
NA semi equipment industry posts August 2021 billings North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted USD 3.65 billion in billings worldwide in August 2021, according to SEMI.
Melexis expands operations with a new facility in Bulgaria The microelectronics engineering company says that it will open its new production and R&D facility to extend the current location in Gorublyane, Sofia, during the current month.
Sponsored content by congatec AGCOM Express Type 6 and COM-HPC Client A New Generation of Embedded Processors
It’s a new era for high-end embedded processors that are now available on two Computer-on-Module form factors: The brand-new COM-HPC® Client and COM Express® Type 6. With the emergence of the 11th Gen Intel® Core® processor generation (codenamed Tiger Lake), developers now have the ability to choose the most appropriate form factor that best suits their project requirements.
Sensirion opens new European production site Sensirion’s new subsidiary in Debrecen, Hungary was completed at the end of July this year. This new production site is a strategic expansion, meaning existing jobs in Switzerland or at other sites will not be affected.
Brooks to sell its Semiconductor Solutions Group business Brooks Automation has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Semiconductor Solutions Group business to Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. for USD 3.0 billion in cash.
Datwyler sells online distributor Reichelt With the sale of the online distributor Reichelt to Invision, Datwyler will now be specialising solely in system-critical elastomer components. The deal is due to be completed in the autumn.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
GF and Qualcomm ink deal for 5G RF front-end products GlobalFoundries (GF), and Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Technologies, are extending their RF collaboration on 5G multi-Gigabit speed RF front-end products.
Sensirion acquires machine diagnostics start-up AiSight Sensirion Holding AG has acquired AiSight GmbH. AiSight, based in Berlin, Germany, develops and supplies plug-and-play solutions for the growing field of condition monitoring and predictive maintenance for industrial equipment.
Top trends for 2022 - what can we expect? Market researcher Trendforce has made prediction on what to watch out for in 2022. Here are three things the semiconductor industry might want to keep and eye on.
Global fab equipment spending projected to reach new high Powered by digital transformation and other secular technology trends, global semiconductor equipment investments for front end fabs in 2022 are expected to reach nearly USD 100 billion to meet soaring demand for electronics after topping a projected USD 90 billion this year, both new records,
Wide voltage range automotive circuit protector Question: Are there overvoltage and undervoltage protection devices available, especially for automotive applications?
Infineon opens high-tech chip factory in Austria Infineon Technologies AG officially opened its high-tech chip factory for power electronics on 300-millimeter thin wafers at its Villach site in Austria. At EUR 1.6 billion euros, the investment made by the semiconductor group represents one of the largest such projects in the microelectronics sector in Europe.
Raytheon Intelligence & Space to acquire SEAKR Engineering Raytheon Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held SEAKR Engineering, Inc. Closure of the acquisition is subject to the completion of customary conditions and regulatory approvals.
BASF and CATL to develop European supply chain BASF SE (BASF) and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) signed a strategic partnership on battery materials solutions, including cathode active materials (CAM) and battery recycling.
Power outage in Dresden affects Bosch und Infineon Production is running again at all three major chip manufacturers in Dresden (Germany).