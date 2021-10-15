© Analog Devices Inc. Application Notes | October 15, 2021
Keeping EMI from LED drivers under control
Question: How can I reduce electromagnetic interference when using LED drivers in lighting design?
Answer: Use a Silent Switcher® power supply. Nearly all lighting applications today use LEDs. In a relatively short amount of time, they have become established as the preferred choice of illumination. However, in most applications, an LED cannot fulfill its function by itself. The LEDs must be operated with a suitable power supply. Such a driver circuit should naturally be as efficient as possible to reduce energy consumption, which is why switch-mode power supplies are primarily used for this purpose. For all power supplies, regardless of the type, electromagnetic compatibility should be considered. This is especially true in the case of LED lights. Various standards for measurement, evaluation, and documentation of the interference generated by LED lights have become established over time. Uncontrolled electromagnetic interference can have serious consequences. Just recently I had a firsthand experience with one of them. An old E27 incandescent light bulb on my electric garage door opener burned out. After I replaced it with a modern LED light bulb, the light worked again. However, I could no longer open the garage door with the remote control. Thus, the radiated emissions from the LED light must have caused interference in the radio electronics of the garage door. The emissions generated by a switch-mode power supply are partly conducted and partly radiated emissions. Electromagnetic emissions from an LED driver thus can be transferred via the power supply lines as well as magnetically or capacitively coupled into adjacent circuit segments. These emissions are not usually destructive, but they can lead to improper functioning of adjacent circuit components. Thus, it makes sense to minimize the generated emissions, but what requirements must be met in this regard? All electrical and electronic products in the European Union require CE marking. The CE mark proves that a product complies with EU rules on safety, health, and environmental protection. As a result, transport of such compliant devices within the European Economic Area is permitted. In other parts of the world, there are other important requirements pertaining to radiated emissions. Examples include UL, CSA, and others. There are numerous standards specifically related to the safety of and emissions from LED lights. A major one is CISPR 11. CISPR stands for International Special Committee on Radio Interference. There are many other rules and regulations, including ISO, IEC, FCC, CENELEC, SAE, and more, that are based on the CISPR standards. Conducted emissions can be reduced predictably with the appropriate measures using additional supply line filters. These filters are designed to address common-mode or differential-mode noise. The frequency range that usually plays a role here is below 30 MHz. However, developing these filters is not all that simple. A filter is usually optimized for a particular frequency range. In other frequency ranges, parasitic effects and the resulting changes in behavior of the components used can cause problems. For example, a filter may reduce the emissions generated by a switch-mode power supply at 100 kHz very well. However, power supplies usually generate emissions in a wide frequency range, especially above 10 MHz. Here, the filter optimized for 100 kHz could even increase the emissions through parasitic effects and resonances. The radiated emissions cannot be predictably reduced in this way. Here, the energy content of parasitic inductances and capacitances from the PCB traces, as well as passive circuit components, plays a decisive role. The frequency range usually lies above 30 MHz up to an upper limit that is laid down in the respective standards. Reducing these radiated emissions is very difficult. It requires a great deal of experience and background knowledge. Especially in the driving of LED lights, the level of radiated emissions can be extremely high. Usually a chain of LEDs is driven. This series circuit often requires a large amount of space on the board. Thus, the geometrical arrangement has the properties of an antenna and generated emissions are radiated particularly effectively. Shielding electrical circuits is complex, expensive, and, in the case of LEDs, not even possible in part because the desired light could not pass through a sheet metal shield. Thus, the solution lies in generating only a small amount of radiated emissions. When designing LED bulbs with a power supply, be aware of the following possibilities regarding electromagnetic compatibility:
- Adding filters at all inputs and outputs of the power supply without really understanding the concrete emissions. This usually results in high costs for over-dimensioned components and higher manufacturing costs.
- Reusing a proven filter concept without adapting the filter each time. Here, too, higher component costs may arise, and the filter design may be less than optimal.
- Commissioning an expert to provide the filter design. For this, the external expert must also be available at the right time. This also results in additional costs.
- Selecting switching regulator ICs that are already designed for minimal emissions and optimal EMC behavior. In this case, either minimal or no filtering is needed.
