© Blixt Tech Business | September 22, 2021
Infineon & Blixt collaborate to accelerate growth of SSCB's
Infineon Technologies and Swedish company Blixt Tech AB have entered an agreement to co-develop solid state circuit breakers (SSCB) based on Infineon's product portfolio.
The new solid state circuit breakers have the potential to disrupt the USD 38 billion market for circuit breakers by providing superior electrical safety, real time circuit level metering and full control of the power flow. The companies says that there is a strong global demand for faster, safer and smarter circuit breakers, supporting the power grid to handle the increasingly diverse mix of energy sources and peak loads. By 2050 more than half of the global energy will be generated from clean, but volatile renewable sources. Increased electrification and peak loads continue to stress outdated grid infrastructure, and heat waves and droughts add to the challenges. At the same time, we rely on more and more direct current (DC), which creates a fundamental safety issue due to the lack of fast and reliable DC protection devices. It is very evident that the electricity system must evolve to a new digital infrastructure. Solid state circuit breakers will be an important part, supporting a safer, more flexible and reliable power grid for both AC and DC and revolutionise how we produce, manage, and consume electricity. "We are creating a new value chain that will generate value by digital control of electricity, right from the energy service providers to the edge of the grid, where building owners and managers are consuming, producing and managing electricity, and to any stakeholder in between, who has an interest in monitoring and controlling electricity. The technology shift towards digital circuit breakers has already begun. And with the new, upcoming SSCB certification standard we expect to see dramatically increasing volumes." says Jens Peter Schroer, CTO at Blixt in the press release. "While we at Infineon can contribute on a component and design level and have strong sales and distribution channels world-wide, Blixt brings in extensive expertise in the field of solid-state circuit breakers and the system level aspect. By partnering with Blixt we can further accelerate the technology transition and expedite time-to-market for solid-state circuit breaker solutions. We want to jointly shape this market," says Robert Hermann, Senior Product Marketing Director for High-Voltage Conversion at Infineon. Key features of the new SSCB co-developed by Blixt and Infineon replace all the traditional moving parts with power electronics, able to control power and interrupt high currents within micro seconds, 1000 times faster compared to mechanical circuit breakers. But the advantages do not stop there. Being a digital device, a solid-state circuit breaker also includes real-time metering, remote control and programmability – functionality that mechanical circuit breakers do not possess and can only be realized by additional expensive devices. The core of the Blixt Zero smart circuit breaker is the power stage, which is build up with Infineon´s CoolMOS™ S7. This new MOSFET technology is optimized for solid-state applications and offers unprecedented low RDS(on) * A, resulting in optimum power density at minimized system cost. This is the key enabler for demanding and cost sensitive high-power applications with smart circuit breakers being one of them. Besides power components, Infineon contributes to all relevant system devices such as power supplies, microcontrollers, sensors, safety and security devices and IoT functionality. Based on this first generation, SSCB feature-set enrichment and further system cost optimization will be the next planned steps. To further strengthen the cooperation, Blixt has been appointed an official member of Infineon's high-quality partner ecosystem program. This is to honor the company's proven competence to design and deliver strong and trustworthy solutions, especially for new technologies and application fields related to solid-state circuit breakers. Blixt's strategic considerations are perfectly in line with Infineon´s holistic product-to-system (P2S) approach.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Mouser continues to invest in automation Mouser Electronics continues to invest heavily in automation in its global distribution center to increase order processing, accuracy and speed.
pSemi expands its footprint with new Taiwan branch office pSemi Corporation, a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, is opening a branch office in Taipei City, Taiwan. The Taiwan office joins other pSemi APAC locations in India, Korea, China and Japan.
Growatt and TI set up joint lab in China Aiming to promote sustainable energy applications, Growatt, a suppler of inverters, has set up a joint laboratory with Texas Instruments (TI) in the city of Shenzhen, China.
NA semi equipment industry posts August 2021 billings North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted USD 3.65 billion in billings worldwide in August 2021, according to SEMI.
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Effects of pH: Cleaning Agent Properties and Performance in Production As cleaning agents evolve to meet customer and supplier environmental challenges, we take a closer look at the effect of pH cleaning agent properties and performance including material compatibility and rinsing behavior all while answering questions with SIR data.
Melexis expands operations with a new facility in Bulgaria The microelectronics engineering company says that it will open its new production and R&D facility to extend the current location in Gorublyane, Sofia, during the current month.
Sensirion opens new European production site Sensirion’s new subsidiary in Debrecen, Hungary was completed at the end of July this year. This new production site is a strategic expansion, meaning existing jobs in Switzerland or at other sites will not be affected.
Brooks to sell its Semiconductor Solutions Group business Brooks Automation has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Semiconductor Solutions Group business to Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. for USD 3.0 billion in cash.
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group Service Office in Asia In a context where traveling can be difficult, finding a good partner for your production of electronics parts can be a real challenge. With its unique organization and a Headquarters in China where all the key services are located close to the factories and fully operational, ICAPE Group provides a global solution.
Datwyler sells online distributor Reichelt With the sale of the online distributor Reichelt to Invision, Datwyler will now be specialising solely in system-critical elastomer components. The deal is due to be completed in the autumn.
GF and Qualcomm ink deal for 5G RF front-end products GlobalFoundries (GF), and Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Technologies, are extending their RF collaboration on 5G multi-Gigabit speed RF front-end products.
Sensirion acquires machine diagnostics start-up AiSight Sensirion Holding AG has acquired AiSight GmbH. AiSight, based in Berlin, Germany, develops and supplies plug-and-play solutions for the growing field of condition monitoring and predictive maintenance for industrial equipment.
Sponsored content by congatec AGCOM Express Type 6 and COM-HPC Client A New Generation of Embedded Processors
It’s a new era for high-end embedded processors that are now available on two Computer-on-Module form factors: The brand-new COM-HPC® Client and COM Express® Type 6. With the emergence of the 11th Gen Intel® Core® processor generation (codenamed Tiger Lake), developers now have the ability to choose the most appropriate form factor that best suits their project requirements.
Top trends for 2022 - what can we expect? Market researcher Trendforce has made prediction on what to watch out for in 2022. Here are three things the semiconductor industry might want to keep and eye on.
Global fab equipment spending projected to reach new high Powered by digital transformation and other secular technology trends, global semiconductor equipment investments for front end fabs in 2022 are expected to reach nearly USD 100 billion to meet soaring demand for electronics after topping a projected USD 90 billion this year, both new records,
Wide voltage range automotive circuit protector Question: Are there overvoltage and undervoltage protection devices available, especially for automotive applications?
Infineon opens high-tech chip factory in Austria Infineon Technologies AG officially opened its high-tech chip factory for power electronics on 300-millimeter thin wafers at its Villach site in Austria. At EUR 1.6 billion euros, the investment made by the semiconductor group represents one of the largest such projects in the microelectronics sector in Europe.
Raytheon Intelligence & Space to acquire SEAKR Engineering Raytheon Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held SEAKR Engineering, Inc. Closure of the acquisition is subject to the completion of customary conditions and regulatory approvals.
BASF and CATL to develop European supply chain BASF SE (BASF) and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) signed a strategic partnership on battery materials solutions, including cathode active materials (CAM) and battery recycling.
Power outage in Dresden affects Bosch und Infineon Production is running again at all three major chip manufacturers in Dresden (Germany).
Passive components see increasing lead times Capacitor, resistor and inductor markets all showed signs of increased demand in August 2021, with lead times for all three product lines reaching new heights.
Dutch startup Axelera AI launches with USD 12M Seed Round AI semiconductor startup Axelera AI has successfully closed a seed investment round of USD 12 million. The round was led by emerging technologies leader Bitfury and joined by global nanoelectronics R&D center imec and deep-tech venture capital funds Innovation Industries and imec.xpand.
Qualcomm wants to acquire Veoneer The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. confirmed that it has received an updated non-binding proposal from Qualcomm Incorporated