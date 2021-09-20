© sensirion

Sensirion acquires machine diagnostics start-up AiSight

Sensirion Holding AG has acquired AiSight GmbH. AiSight, based in Berlin, Germany, develops and supplies plug-and-play solutions for the growing field of condition monitoring and predictive maintenance for industrial equipment.

Based on vibration and temperature sensors as well as artificial intelligence data analysis, AiSight's technology enables manufacturing companies to reduce unplanned downtime and to optimise production process quality. "Sensirion is excited about this collaboration, which supports Sensirion's long-term growth strategy in more than one way. We very warmly welcome all AiSight employees," says Marc von Waldkirch, CEO of Sensirion, in a press release. Founded in 2018, Berlin-based AiSight has nineteen employees. The location in Berlin will be further strengthened to become a center of excellence for machine diagnostics and artificial intelligence and will remain under the management of the present founding team. Matthias Auf der Mauer, Co-Founder and CEO of AiSight comments: "I am enthusiastic about this transaction. Together with Sensirion, we cover the whole value chain from sensors to complete machine diagnostics solutions and thereby greatly enhance the value of our products." Maximilian von Düring, Co-Founder of AiSight and CCO, adds "We view this as a great opportunity, which will help us to progress more quickly along our growth path."