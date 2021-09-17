© Infineon Technologies AG Components | September 17, 2021
Infineon opens high-tech chip factory in Austria
Infineon Technologies AG officially opened its high-tech chip factory for power electronics on 300-millimeter thin wafers at its Villach site in Austria. At EUR 1.6 billion euros, the investment made by the semiconductor group represents one of the largest such projects in the microelectronics sector in Europe.
“The new fab is a milestone for Infineon, and its opening is very good news for our customers,” Infineon CEO Reinhard Ploss. “The timing to create new capacity in Europe could not be better, given the growing global demand for power semiconductors. The last few months have clearly shown how essential microelectronics are in virtually every area of life. Given the accelerated pace of digitalization and electrification, we expect demand for power semiconductors to continue to grow in the coming years. The additional capacities will help us serve our customers worldwide even better, including long term.” The global chip-market situation clearly shows how important investments in innovative technologies are for the future. Today, microelectronics is the dominant technology on which all other developments, systems and technologies in the area of digitalization are based. With the expansion of its production facilities, Infineon is setting an industrial policy milestone in terms of supply security for both European industry and the global market. First products are currently being shipped After three years of preparation and construction, the factory was commissioned at the beginning of August, three months ahead of schedule. The first wafers will leave the Villach plant this week. In the first stage of expansion, the chips will primarily be used to meet demand from the automotive industry, data centers and renewable energy generation of solar and wind power. On the group level, the new factory will give Infineon additional sales potential of around two billion euros per year.© Infineon Technologies AG The semiconductors produced in Villach will be used in numerous applications. As a result, the new factory will enable Infineon to serve the growing market for power semiconductors in electric cars, data centers as well as solar and wind energy. Arithmetically speaking, the annual capacity planned for industrial semiconductors is sufficient to equip solar systems producing a total of around 1,500 TWh of electricity – roughly three times the annual power consumption in Germany. Chip factory links two sites in Europe to form a mega-factory The new chip factory has about 60,000 m² of gross floor space. Production will be gradually ramped up over the next four to five years. More than two-thirds of the 400 additional highly qualified specialists needed to operate the factory have already been hired. Jochen Hanebeck, a member of the Management Board and Chief Operations Officer of Infineon, said: “Infineon now has two large power semiconductor manufacturing sites for 300-millimeter thin wafers, one in Dresden and one in Villach. Both sites are based on the same standardized production and digitization concepts. This allows us to control the manufacturing operations at the two sites as if they were one factory. We increase productivity and create additional flexibility for our customers. This is because we can quickly move production volumes for different products between the sites and thus respond even faster to their needs. With the virtual megafactory, Infineon is setting a new benchmark in 300-millimeter manufacturing. This makes further increases in resource and energy efficiency possible, as well as optimization of the environmental footprint.”
Raytheon Intelligence & Space to acquire SEAKR Engineering Raytheon Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held SEAKR Engineering, Inc. Closure of the acquisition is subject to the completion of customary conditions and regulatory approvals.
BASF and CATL to develop European supply chain BASF SE (BASF) and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) signed a strategic partnership on battery materials solutions, including cathode active materials (CAM) and battery recycling.
Power outage in Dresden affects Bosch und Infineon Production is running again at all three major chip manufacturers in Dresden (Germany).
Passive components see increasing lead times Capacitor, resistor and inductor markets all showed signs of increased demand in August 2021, with lead times for all three product lines reaching new heights.
Dutch startup Axelera AI launches with USD 12M Seed Round AI semiconductor startup Axelera AI has successfully closed a seed investment round of USD 12 million. The round was led by emerging technologies leader Bitfury and joined by global nanoelectronics R&D center imec and deep-tech venture capital funds Innovation Industries and imec.xpand.
Qualcomm wants to acquire Veoneer The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. confirmed that it has received an updated non-binding proposal from Qualcomm Incorporated
Ligentec and X-FAB sign partnership agreement Ligentec and specialty semiconductor producer X-FAB Silicon Foundries have announced a strategic partnership for the large-scale supply of integrated photonic devices.
NEC Energy Solutions becomes part of LG Energy Solution NEC Corporation has transferred all shares in NEC Energy Solutions, Inc., a consolidated subsidiary, to LG Energy Solution, Ltd.
XJTAG signs Nordic distribution deal XJTAG has signed a distribution agreement with Nohau Solutions AB of Malmö, Sweden.
Ericsson to close Nanjing research centre The Swedish telecom giant confirms to South China Morning Post that it will divest its product research and development activities in Nanjing by November 2021.
GaN Systems signs agreement with BMW Group GaN Systems has signed a capacity agreement with BMW Group. Under the terms of the agreement, GaN Systems is to provide capacity for multiple applications in series production.
Top15 semiconductor sales leaders 3Q21 forecast The big three memory IC suppliers—Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron—are each expected to post a 10% increase and Kioxia is anticipated to show an 11% jump in 3Q21 sales.
Germany hands over EUR 120 million to Tesla The German Federal state of Brandenburg wants to contribute EUR 120 million to the funding of the planned Tesla battery factory in Grünheide near Berlin. The Ministry of Economy has confirmed that the Budget Committee has released this sum from the Future Investment Fund.
Volkswagen adds jobs in Germany Volkswagen Group Components opened a new laboratory for cell research and development in Europe in Salzgitter (Germany). From 2025 onwards, the Volkswagen unified cell is scheduled to roll off the production line in Salzgitter.
Memory suppliers, Sony, and TSMC benefit from strong demand and supply shortages For the third quarter of this year (ending in September), sales growth outlooks for the top-25 suppliers range from 16th-ranked Sony’s 34% increase at the high end, to Intel’s 3% decline on the low end.
Leoni's new Serbian plant to provide up to 5,000 jobs by 2023 Leoni has officially opened its fourth plant in Serbia, in the city of Kraljevo. The site is not only the biggest Leoni plant in Serbia, it also employs the largest number of people at full capacity (up to 5,000 by the end of 2023).
Lam Research expands in Oregon Lam Research plans to expand its manufacturing footprint in Oregon with a new 45,000 square foot facility in the city of Sherwood, planned to open in December 2021. The new facility is Lam’s fifth manufacturing site in the United States.
Optomec gets repeat order from existing customer Optomec announced that one of its long-time production customers purchased another five (5) Aerosol Jet 3D Electronics Printers, bringing its total count over time to 15 systems. The USD 1+ million order is part of a production ramp plan that will grow to more than 25 systems over the next 12 months.
RMS Power vs. Average Power Question: Should I use units of root mean square (rms) power to specify or describe the ac power associated with my signal, system, or device?
Ford India will cease manufacturing vehicles in India Ford India will cease manufacturing vehicles for sale in India immediately; manufacturing of vehicles for export will wind down at Sanand vehicle assembly plant by Q4 2021, and Chennai engine and vehicle assembly plants by Q2 2022.
Redlen becomes part of Canon Canon Inc. has reached an agreement with Redlen Technologies Inc. to conclude a share transfer agreement. Consequence: Redlen becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon.Load more news