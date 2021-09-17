© BASF

BASF and CATL to develop European supply chain

BASF SE (BASF) and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) signed a strategic partnership on battery materials solutions, including cathode active materials (CAM) and battery recycling.

The collaboration aims at developing a sustainable battery value chain, in support of CATL’s localization in Europe, a press release states. CATL has launched a project to build up its first European factory in Germany to localise lithium-ion battery production. With this, it is accelerating the development of a local supply chain for European customers and consumers. Through the partnership with BASF, CATL plans to improve its European service capabilities by developing a localised battery recycling network and a secure raw material supply chain in the region. “The transformation towards electromobility requires strong partnerships along the value chain,” said Dr. Markus Kamieth, Member of BASF’s Board of Executive Directors. “Pairing BASF’s strong position as a leading supplier for cathode active materials with CATL’s expertise in lithium-ion batteries will speed up innovation and the formation of a sustainable battery value chain worldwide.” “The partnership with BASF is another important step for our localization journey in Europe,” said Zhou Jia, President of CATL. “With CATL’s innovative battery technology and BASF’s deep materials expertise, we will further enhance our capability to support our worldwide customers and accelerate the global drive towards carbon neutrality.”