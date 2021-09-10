Ad
© Optomec Inc. Business | September 10, 2021

Optomec gets repeat order from existing customer

Optomec announced that one of its long-time production customers purchased another five (5) Aerosol Jet 3D Electronics Printers, bringing its total count over time to 15 systems. The USD 1+ million order is part of a production ramp plan that will grow to more than 25 systems over the next 12 months.

The customer is a (unnamed) global manufacturer of electronic systems and other advanced technology products, with more than USD 20 billion in annual sales. They have been using Optomec’s Aerosol Jet 3D Printed Electronics solution in production since 2018 for advanced semiconductor packaging applications in a proprietary mobile device end-product. “This most recent multi-system 3D Additive Electronics order is further testimony to the production viability of Optomec’s solutions,” said David Ramahi, Optomec CEO. “We look forward to supporting this industry-leading user as they continue to grow their fleet of production systems, and likewise replicating this proof statement with others in need of next-generation semiconductor packaging solutions.”
Redlen becomes part of Canon Canon Inc. has reached an agreement with Redlen Technologies Inc. to conclude a share transfer agreement. Consequence: Redlen becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon.
22 kW reference design for an industrial general purpose motor drive
Tower and Quintessent partner on Foundry Silicon Photonics Platform Tower Semiconductor and Quintessent announced their collaboration to create a Silicon Photonics (SiPho) process with integrated quantum dot lasers, addressing optical connectivity in Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning and disaggregated computing (datacenter) markets.
Electro-Mobility top income source for Bosch In electromobility, Bosch is growing twice as fast as the market, and will generate more than EUR 1 billion in sales in 2021.
Current transformers for charging infrastructure
Global satellite revenue for 2022 to reach $295B, SpaceX leads In the global satellite market, LEO (low earth orbit) satellites currently hold the most significant advantage in terms of developmental potential due to their closer proximity with earth and their relatively lower latency, radiation, and cost compared to HEO (high earth orbit) and MEO (medium earth orbit) satellites, according to TrendForce.
Synopsys acquires BU from BISTel Synopsys, Inc. has completed the acquisition of the semiconductor and flat panel display solutions from BISTel, a specialist in engineering equipment systems and AI applications for semiconductor smart manufacturing, headquartered in South Korea.
ROHM and Geely signs strategic partnership agreement The global semiconductor manufacturer ROHM has entered into a strategic partnership with Geely Automobile Group Co., Ltd. to develop advanced technologies in the automotive field.
Intel wants to invest EUR 80bn in Europe Intel announced that it could invest as much as EUR 80 billion in Europe over the next decade to boost chip capacity. Furthermore, CEO Pat Gelsinger said the company would make its semiconductor plant in Ireland available to car manufacturers.
Real-time talent: Distec adds IB836 from iBASE to its product range
Revenue of Top10 OSAT companies for 2Q21 reaches USD 7.88bn Despite the intensifying COVID-19 pandemic that swept Taiwan in 2Q21, the domestic OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) industry remained largely intact, according to TrendForce.
SBF signs letter of intent to acquire electronics company German SBF AG, a listed supplier of LED lighting systems for rolling stock and industry, plans to take the next step in its growth by acquiring a successful German electronics company.
Lane Electronics recertified to EN 9120:2018 Lane Electronics announce that following the completion of a BSI Assessment they are now recertified to EN 9120:2018 the Quality Management System Requirements for Aviation, Space and Defence Distributors.
Toshiba Materials transfers patent rights to Seoul Semi Seoul Semiconductor has completed the transfer of patent rights and business rights of SunLike LED technology from Toshiba Materials.
Murata acquires Eta Wireless Inc. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has completed the acquisition of Eta Wireless Inc., developer of Digital Envelope Tracking Technology that can reduce the power consumption of RF circuits involved in wireless communications.
Simplified Development Of Professional Robotics Applications On RA MCUs
Global semi sales in July up 29.0% YoY The Semiconductor Industry Association announced global semiconductor industry sales were USD 45.4 billion in the month of July 2021, an increase of 29.0% over the July 2020 total of USD 35.2 billion and 2.1% more than the June 2021 total of USD 44.5 billion.
BMW: More production for CATL, EVE Energy, Samsung SDI and Northvolt German automobile maker BMW AG has boosted is said to have increased battery cell orders to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars.
Texan money to entice Samsung Taylor, a city in Texas, wants Samsung Electronics to build its USD 17 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility in their backyard.
Quantic Electronics acquires Paktron Capacitors Quantic Electronics announced the acquisition of Paktron Capacitors, a manufacturer of multilayer polymer film capacitors.
Accelerated GaN technology development for 650 V GaN power devices
SMIC adds USD 8.9 billion investment in Shanghai SMIC plans to invest USD 8.87 billion a new facility in Shanghai (China). To that end, the chip manufacturer and Lin-Gang FTZ Administration intend to establish a joint venture company based in the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone Lin-Gang Special Area.
Ultralow noise, 48V, phantom microphone power supply using a tiny DC-to-DC boost converter Question: Can I produce a compact, ultralow noise, phantom power supply (48 V) from a 5 V, 12 V, or 24 V input?
Xiaomi heads - officially - into e-Car business Xiaomi EV Company Limited. has completed the business registration with a registered capital of RMB 10 billion.
LSH 14 Li-SOCl2 batteries from Saft available from Rutronik
indie Semiconductor to acquire TeraXion indie Semiconductor, Inc.has signed a definitive agreement to purchase TeraXion Inc., a company that specialises in the production of low noise lasers, Bragg gratings and integrated photonic elements to address high-performance applications.
