July 2021 - Month-to-Month sales

Market Last Month Current Month % Change Americas 9.38 9.77 4.2% Europe 3.87 3.84 -0.8% Japan 3.50 3.62 3.2% China 15.66 15.85 1.2% Asia Pacific/All Other 12.12 12.37 2.0% Total 44.53 45.44 2.1%

Year-to-Year sales

Market Last Month Current Month % Change Americas 7.71 9.77 26.8% Europe 2.78 3.84 38.0% Japan 2.99 3.62 20.9% China 12.30 15.85 28.9% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.45 12.37 30.9% Total 35.23 45.44 29.0%

“Global semiconductor sales remained strong in July, with robust demand across all major regional markets and semiconductor product categories,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Chip production and shipments have reached all-time highs in recent months as the industry works to address sustained high demand.” Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in Europe (38.0%), Asia Pacific/All Other (30.9%), China (28.9%), the Americas (26.8%), and Japan (20.9%). Month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (4.2%), Japan (3.2%), Asia Pacific/All Other (2.0%), and China (1.2%), but fell slightly in Europe (-0.8%).(in USD billions)(in USD billions)