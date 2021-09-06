© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Quantic Electronics acquires Paktron Capacitors

Quantic Electronics announced the acquisition of Paktron Capacitors, a manufacturer of multilayer polymer film capacitors.

"The addition of Paktron's product portfolio to our existing capacitor offerings enables us to deliver a full lineup of capacitor products that address our customers' difficult design challenges," said Kevin Perhamus, President and CEO of Quantic Electronics. "Paktron has established a world-class manufacturing facility and an outstanding management team in Lynchburg, and I am excited to work with them to help them achieve our growth objectives." Terry Martin, General Manager of Paktron stated, "Paktron has been a technological leader in the manufacturing of multilayer polymer film capacitors for over 60 years, and I would like to thank all the employees who have contributed to our years of success. Partnering with Quantic provides a unique opportunity to enable Paktron to achieve the next stage of growth, and I look forward to working with the entire portfolio of Quantic companies."