© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Components | September 02, 2021
indie Semiconductor to acquire TeraXion
indie Semiconductor, Inc.has signed a definitive agreement to purchase TeraXion Inc., a company that specialises in the production of low noise lasers, Bragg gratings and integrated photonic elements to address high-performance applications.
More recently, TeraXion was an optical sensing reference design partner of indie, supporting next-generation Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) systems for automotive light detection and ranging (LiDAR). “Given the critical role LiDAR plays in achieving maximum levels of safety for assisted and self-driving cars, we are excited to welcome TeraXion’s world class design team and integrate their differentiated IP and product portfolio,” said Donald McClymont, indie’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “Specifically, TeraXion has developed leadership laser technologies that, when optimized together with our SoC solutions, enable order of magnitude improvements in both system performance and cost. Accordingly, this highly synergistic combination built on a shared vision and strong cultural fit, positions indie to accelerate mass market deployments of LiDAR platforms.” “TeraXion is thrilled to be joining forces with indie to take our business to the next level,” said Ghislain Lafrance, TeraXion’s president and chief executive officer. “By combining indie’s mixed-signal, DSP, software and power management experience with our laser and sensing technologies, together we intend to enable truly unparalleled solutions for ADAS and autonomous driving as well as adjacent high reliability applications.” Mr. Lafrance plans to join indie’s senior management team and continue to lead TeraXion’s operations in Quebec. indie will pay approximately USD 159 million for TeraXion, comprised of USD 80 million in cash plus a fixed number of eight million indie Class A common shares. The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both indie and TeraXion and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Novotech Technologies partners with Wilson Electronics Novotech Technologies has signed a distribution deal for weBoost and WilsonPro Cellular Signal Boosters. The contract covers all activities in Canada.
XJ Capital invests in SCHMID Technology Guangdong XJ Capital has made a minority investment in SCHMID Technology Guangdong Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of printed circuit board and photovoltaics production equipment in China.
BASF and Shanshan form battery materials joint venture in China Following the approval of all relevant authorities, BASF and Shanshan have formed the joint venture BASF Shanshan Battery Materials Co., Ltd.. The new entity will be majority owned by BASF (BASF 51% and Shanshan 49%).
Dialog now officially part of Renesas Renesas Electronics Corporation and Dialog Semiconductor Plc announced the successful completion of Renesas’ acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dialog.
Foundry revenue with 6% QoQ growth thanks to persistent demand The panic buying of chips persisted in 2Q21 owing to factors such as post-pandemic demand, industry-wide shift to 5G telecom technology, geopolitical tensions, and chronic chip shortages, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
Synaptics to acquire DSP Group Synaptics Incorporated acquires DSP Group, a provider of voice and wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, at USD 22.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. The definitive agreement is aleady (unanimously) approved by the boards of directors of both companies.
Quantic Electronics acquires X-Microwave Quantic Electronics announced the acquisition of X-Microwave. Founded in 2013, X-Microwave serves a wide range of customers across the RF and Microwave industry.
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM ams OSRAM has invested in a fully automated PICOSUN Morpher production cluster, which can deposit multiple materials on a batch of wafers even during the same process run.
WD in possible USD 20 billion take-over of Kioxia? Western Digital is reportedly in "advanced talks for a possible USD 20 billion stock merger with Japanese chipmaker Kioxia".
ADI & Maxim deal is now complete Analog Devices, Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
InoBat shakes hands with Group14 Technologies in partnership bid Group14 Technologies, a provider of silicon-carbon composite materials for lithium-ion markets, and Inobat Auto, a European battery R&D and manufacturing company, announced a partnership to custom manufacture high energy density batteries for automotive applications.
Microprocessor sales will continue double-digit growth in 2021 The total MPU market is on track to exceed $100 billion for the first time ever this year, thanks to strong increases in cellphone application processor revenues, says market researcher IC Insights.
SK Siltron establishing new facility in USA Semiconductor wafer manufacturer SK Siltron plans ton establish a new facility in Monitor Township to support electric vehicle growth, creating up to 150 jobs, investing USD 302 million.
SunMirror to acquire Latitude 66 Cobalt Oy SunMirror AG, a exploration company specialising in mineral resources such as gold, lithium, cobalt and other metals and minerals, has announced that it has, via its wholly owned subsidiary, SunMirror Luxembourg S.A. ("SM S.A."), agreed to acquire Finnish cobalt company Latitude 66 Cobalt Oy.
ABB expands capacity at its Faridabad facility Expanding its current capacity for manufacturing of low voltage motors, ABB has added a new manufacturing line at its Faridabad (India) plant.
NAND Flash revenue for 2Q21 rises by 10.8% QoQ NAND Flash suppliers’ Clients in the data center segment were gradually stepping up enterprise SSD procurement after finishing inventory adjustments, according to TrendForce.
Exyte to acquire Critical Process Systems Group Exyte Group have reached an agreement for an all-share acquisition of Critical Process Systems Group. The completion of the acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Onsemi to acquire GT Advanced Technologies onsemi and GT Advanced Technologies, a producer of silicon carbide (SiC), announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which onsemi will acquire GTAT for USD 415 million in cash.
BAE Systems collaborates with GF on single board computers for space BAE Systems’ radiation-hardened RAD510 System on Chip (SoC) for space-based computing is entering fabrication. Designed by BAE Systems and manufactured by GlobalFoundries, the RAD510 SoC will be the core of a single board computer (SBC).
ADI and Maxim get 'green light' from China Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated have received China Antitrust Clearance for acquisition.Load more news