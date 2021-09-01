© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

XJ Capital invests in SCHMID Technology Guangdong

XJ Capital has made a minority investment in SCHMID Technology Guangdong Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of printed circuit board and photovoltaics production equipment in China.

Prior to XJ’s investment, the company was 100% owned by Gebr. SCHMID GmbH in Germany. With the investment from XJ, STG will further expand its sales and R&D capabilities in China. “The investment into STG highlights one of XJ Capital’s core capabilities of partnering with companies to further expand and grow their presence in China by leveraging our local connectivity and resources. We are very impressed by SCHMID Group’s market leading technology in the wet chemical processing space, and we look forward to working alongside SCHMID Group to take STG to the next level,” Hu Bin, Founder and Managing Partner of XJ Capital, said. „We are very pleased that we found with XJ Capital the perfect long-term partner in China with whom we can realize our joint vision in this leading market for high-tech equipment solutions,“ explains Christian Schmid, Managing Director of SCHMID Group. „Combining the strength of both companies will create a lighthouse project for a next level of a Chinese-German cooperation that can overcome today’s challenges of trade disputes and a pandemic by focusing on the needs of our customers.”