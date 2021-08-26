© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Components | August 26, 2021
Onsemi to acquire GT Advanced Technologies
onsemi and GT Advanced Technologies, a producer of silicon carbide (SiC), announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which onsemi will acquire GTAT for USD 415 million in cash.
Founded in 1994, GTAT has significant experience in crystalline growth, including SiC. SiC is a key material for next-generation semiconductors that provide technical benefits in SiC power switching devices, significantly improving system efficiency in electric vehicles (EVs), EV charging and energy infrastructure. The transaction is expected to better position onsemi to secure and grow supply of SiC and meet rapidly growing customer demand for SiC-based solutions in the sustainable ecosystem, including EVs, EV charging and energy infrastructure. Combining onsemi’s manufacturing capabilities with GTAT’s technical expertise will accelerate SiC development and position onsemi to better serve customers as the sustainable ecosystem rapidly ramps up over the next decade. This enhanced SiC capability will allow onsemi to assure customers of supply of critical components and to further commercialize intelligent power technologies. “This transaction reflects our confidence and stated commitment to meaningfully invest in silicon carbide solutions to support the creation ofintelligent power and sensing technologies to help build a sustainable future,” said Hassane El-Khoury, president and chief executive officer of onsemi. “We are focused on deepening our leadership and innovation in game-changing technologies that support the automotive and industrial sectors, and GTAT brings outstanding technical capabilities and expertise in developing wafering-ready silicon carbide, which we intend to accelerate and expand to better empower customers in our high-growth end markets. We look forward to welcoming GTAT’s talented employees to the onsemi team and driving innovation together.” “Today’s announcement marks the start of a new chapter for GTAT and is a testament to the value created by the hard work and strength of our team,” said Greg Knight, president and chief executive officer of GTAT. “onsemi is strategically positioned to scale our capabilities, providing the resources and platform to maximize the potential of our cutting-edge production techniques and ensure we remain on the forefront of advanced crystalline growth.” onsemi plans to invest in expanding GTAT’s research and development efforts to advance 150mm and 200mm SiC crystal growth technology, while also investing in the broader SiC supply chain, including Fab capacity and packaging. The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of onsemi and GTAT, is expected to close in the first half of 2022. Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Approval of onsemi’s stockholders is not required in connection with the proposed transaction. onsemi intends to fund the transaction through cash on hand and available capacity under its existing revolving credit facility. The company expects the transaction to be marginally dilutive to its non-GAAP earnings per share in the immediate term and to be accretive within one year after close.
ADI and Maxim get 'green light' from China Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated have received China Antitrust Clearance for acquisition.
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group Service Office in Asia In a context where traveling can be difficult, finding a good partner for your production of electronics parts can be a real challenge. With its unique organization and a Headquarters in China where all the key services are located close to the factories and fully operational, ICAPE Group provides a global solution.
Farnell signs distribution agreement with Epishine Farnell, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has signed a new franchise agreement with Epishine, a Swedish manufacturer of printed organic solar cells and development kits.
Voltabox expects timely divestment of US business Voltabox AG announced the timely completion of the sale of its US business. According to the progress of the negotiations of the current majority shareholder paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA on the sale of the Voltabox shares, the Voltabox Management Board now assumes that the entry of new shareholders is imminent.
Cobham wants all of rival Ultra; UK has issues with that On 16 August 2021, Cobham Ultra Acquisitions Limited (Cobham) and Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (Ultra) announced that they reached agreement on the terms of an acquisition of Ultra.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
UK's CMA: 'Nvidia’s USD 40 Billion Arm deal raise concerns' The CMA, The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK, has determined that an in-depth investigation into the deal between NVIDIA and Arm is warranted on competition grounds.
Continental and Varta cooperate for battery development Continental’s development and production service provider, Continental Engineering Services (CES) is cooperating with the battery specialist Varta.
Komax is on track for recovery The Komax Group saw its market situation gradually improve in the first six months of 2021 on the back of the recovery underway in the automotive industry. This enabled Komax to record a strong order intake of CHF 229.1 million (first half of 2020: CHF 143.8 million).
Penetration rate of Ice Lake CPUs in server market to surpass 30% by 2022 While the server industry transitions to the latest generation of processors based on the x86 platform, the Intel Ice Lake and AMD Milan CPUs entered mass production earlier this year and were shipped to certain customers, such as North American CSPs and telecommunication companies, at a low volume in 1Q21, according to market researcher Tren[b][/b]dForce.
Samsung and Intel switch places - Again It took USD 4.3 billion in semiconductor sales to be ranked as a top-10 semiconductor supplier in 2Q21. Collectively, these 10 suppliers saw their 2Q21 sales rise 10% to USD 95.5 billion, outpacing the 8% growth for the total semiconductor industry.
Chip shortage creates problems for VW in Germany Due to the lack of semiconductor components, production at Volkswagen's main facility in Wolfsburg (Germany) will start with short-time work for many workers coming back from their summer holidays.
UK-based consortium heads into SSB development A consortium of seven UK-based organisations, including Oxford University, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop prototype solid-state battery technology, targeting automotive applications.
Infineon, Bosch, and more on quest for "Trustworthy Electronics" Coordinated by Infineon Technologies AG, the research project " Design methods and hardware/software co-verification for the unique identifiability of electronic components" ( VE-VIDES) has begun operations.
Assa Abloy acquires US-based Omni-ID Assa Abloy has acquired Omni-ID, a manufacturer of RFID tags and industrial IoT hardware devices for passive and active tagging, tracking, monitoring and alerting applications, based in the US.
Rambus buys PLDA Rambus Inc. has signed an agreement to acquire PLDA, specialising in Compute Express Link (CXL) and PCI Express (PCIe) digital solutions.
Automotive MCU sales to surge 23% in 2021 despite shortages 32-bit designs are expected to generate almost 77% of automotive microcontroller revenues this year, followed by 18% from 16-bit and 6% from 8-bit, says market researcher IC Insights.
Farnell now shipping Nordic Semiconductor’s first PMIC Farnell has expanded its portfolio of Nordic Semiconductor products to include the nPM1100 Power Management IC (PMIC) and evaluation kit.
Cree | Wolfspeed and STMicro expand wafer supply agreement Cree and STMicroelectronics have expanded their existing multi-year, long-term silicon carbide wafer supply agreement. The amended agreement, which calls for Cree to supply ST with 150mm silicon carbide bare and epitaxial wafers over the next several years, is now worth more than USD 800 million.
Spectra acquires Galleon Embedded Computing Spectra A&D Holdings LLC announced the acquisition of Norway-based Galleon Embedded Computing AS.
DMASS tops 25% growth The COVID-19 dent in the European semiconductor distribution market seems to be over. While Q1 was still negative, Q2/CY21 more than compensated for it and ended up with 25.2% growth to over EUR 2.3 Billion combined distribution revenue of all DMASS members (semi only).Load more news