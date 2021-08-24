Products | August 24, 2021
Active Clamp Flyback (ACF) Controller for Power Adapters up to 100W
Silanna Semiconductor’s Active Clamp Flyback (ACF) Controller for Power Adapters up to 100W combines industry’s highest integration and operational efficiency with Ultra-Low No-Load Power.
This is a product release announcement by Silanna Semiconductor. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Silanna Semiconductor, The Power Density Leader, has launched a new integrated active clamp flyback (ACF) controller that will reduce the operational and no-load/ stand-by power consumption of high-efficiency chargers and adapters while driving down component count, BOM cost and size. The SZ1131 ACF controller is the latest addition to Silanna Semiconductor’s family of CO2 Smart Power™ technologies. These technologies address the ultimate power management challenge facing engineers by simplifying design and improving performance while addressing environmental sustainability goals through more efficient energy use. In the case of the SZ1131, efficiencies of up to 95% across universal (90Vac – 265Vac) input voltages and varying loads, combined with ultra-low no-load power of less than 20mW (including USB-PD applications) significantly reduce overall energy consumption. Mark Drucker, Silanna Semiconductor’s CEO, comments: “This device sets a new benchmark for integration and further re-enforces Silanna’s commitment to combining performance and sustainability. Chargers for smartphones and laptops are often left plugged in, even if they are only charging for a few hours at a time. By focusing on extending efficiency margins against CoC, DoE and other regulatory requirements and driving down no-load power we allow customers to deliver best-in-industry efficiency under varying line, load and temperature conditions at the same time as minimizing ‘vampire’ power.” Silanna’s new ACF controller is targeted at high efficiency and high power density adapters of up to 65W output power with universal input and 100W output power with PFC-support applications, including single-port and multi-port USB-PD fast chargers. Featuring the industry’s highest level of integration, the SZ1131 incorporates an adaptive digital PWM controller, ultra high-voltage (UHV) active clamp FET, active clamp gate driver and startup regulator. The SZ1131 provides the ease-of-design of a simple flyback controller with all the benefits of an ACF design, including recycling the leakage inductance energy of the flyback transformer and limiting the primary FET drain voltage spike during the turn-off events. Employing Silanna Semiconductor’s OptiModeTM digital control architecture, the SZ1131 adjusts the device’s mode of operation on a cycle-by-cycle basis to maintain high efficiency, low EMI, fast dynamic load regulation, and other key power supply parameters in response to varying line voltage and load. An all-silicon 65W USB-PD reference design using the SZ1131 demonstrates a 30W/inch3 power density (uncased) with impressive ~93% low line (90Vac) and > 94% high line (230Vac) efficiencies, while using lower cost components. These include a conventional RM8 transformer, 100V SR FET, minimal clamp capacitor, and a single common mode choke in the input filter. Silanna Semiconductor’s technology-agnostic approach focuses on the ultimate power management challenges and delivers even higher efficiency and power density when paired with GaN primary FETs. Supplied in a 16-pin SOIC package, the SZ1131 offers protection against over-temperature, over-voltage, over-current, over-power and short circuit conditions, and transformer core saturation faults without the need for additional external components. SZ1131 Key Features
- Integrated UHV active clamp FET, active clamp driver and start-up regulator
- Capable of over 95% efficiency
- Flat efficiency across universal (90Vac to 265Vac) input voltage and load
- < 20mW system no-load power consumption
- OptiMode™ cycle-by-cycle adaptive digital control
- Self-tuning valley mode switching (VMS)
- Multi-mode operation (burst mode, QR, VMS)
- > 6 dB EMI margin
- OTP, OVP, OCP, OPP, output short circuit and transformer saturation protection
- Up to 65W output power with universal input and 100W+ output power with front-end PFC
- 16-pin SOIC package
- CO2 Smart Power by Silanna Semiconductor
- High power density AC/DC power supplies
- High-efficiency power adapters
- USB-PD/QC AC/DC power adapters
- Battery chargers for mobile devices
Cobham wants all of rival Ultra; UK has issues with that On 16 August 2021, Cobham Ultra Acquisitions Limited (Cobham) and Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (Ultra) announced that they reached agreement on the terms of an acquisition of Ultra.
UK's CMA: 'Nvidia’s USD 40 Billion Arm deal raise concerns' The CMA, The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK, has determined that an in-depth investigation into the deal between NVIDIA and Arm is warranted on competition grounds.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Continental and Varta cooperate for battery development Continental’s development and production service provider, Continental Engineering Services (CES) is cooperating with the battery specialist Varta.
Komax is on track for recovery The Komax Group saw its market situation gradually improve in the first six months of 2021 on the back of the recovery underway in the automotive industry. This enabled Komax to record a strong order intake of CHF 229.1 million (first half of 2020: CHF 143.8 million).
Penetration rate of Ice Lake CPUs in server market to surpass 30% by 2022 While the server industry transitions to the latest generation of processors based on the x86 platform, the Intel Ice Lake and AMD Milan CPUs entered mass production earlier this year and were shipped to certain customers, such as North American CSPs and telecommunication companies, at a low volume in 1Q21, according to market researcher Tren[b][/b]dForce.
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group Service Office in Asia In a context where traveling can be difficult, finding a good partner for your production of electronics parts can be a real challenge. With its unique organization and a Headquarters in China where all the key services are located close to the factories and fully operational, ICAPE Group provides a global solution.
Samsung and Intel switch places - Again It took USD 4.3 billion in semiconductor sales to be ranked as a top-10 semiconductor supplier in 2Q21. Collectively, these 10 suppliers saw their 2Q21 sales rise 10% to USD 95.5 billion, outpacing the 8% growth for the total semiconductor industry.
Chip shortage creates problems for VW in Germany Due to the lack of semiconductor components, production at Volkswagen's main facility in Wolfsburg (Germany) will start with short-time work for many workers coming back from their summer holidays.
UK-based consortium heads into SSB development A consortium of seven UK-based organisations, including Oxford University, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop prototype solid-state battery technology, targeting automotive applications.
Infineon, Bosch, and more on quest for "Trustworthy Electronics" Coordinated by Infineon Technologies AG, the research project " Design methods and hardware/software co-verification for the unique identifiability of electronic components" ( VE-VIDES) has begun operations.
Assa Abloy acquires US-based Omni-ID Assa Abloy has acquired Omni-ID, a manufacturer of RFID tags and industrial IoT hardware devices for passive and active tagging, tracking, monitoring and alerting applications, based in the US.
Rambus buys PLDA Rambus Inc. has signed an agreement to acquire PLDA, specialising in Compute Express Link (CXL) and PCI Express (PCIe) digital solutions.
Automotive MCU sales to surge 23% in 2021 despite shortages 32-bit designs are expected to generate almost 77% of automotive microcontroller revenues this year, followed by 18% from 16-bit and 6% from 8-bit, says market researcher IC Insights.
Farnell now shipping Nordic Semiconductor’s first PMIC Farnell has expanded its portfolio of Nordic Semiconductor products to include the nPM1100 Power Management IC (PMIC) and evaluation kit.
Cree | Wolfspeed and STMicro expand wafer supply agreement Cree and STMicroelectronics have expanded their existing multi-year, long-term silicon carbide wafer supply agreement. The amended agreement, which calls for Cree to supply ST with 150mm silicon carbide bare and epitaxial wafers over the next several years, is now worth more than USD 800 million.
Spectra acquires Galleon Embedded Computing Spectra A&D Holdings LLC announced the acquisition of Norway-based Galleon Embedded Computing AS.
DMASS tops 25% growth The COVID-19 dent in the European semiconductor distribution market seems to be over. While Q1 was still negative, Q2/CY21 more than compensated for it and ended up with 25.2% growth to over EUR 2.3 Billion combined distribution revenue of all DMASS members (semi only).
21% jump is largest increase in IC unit shipments since boom year 2010 After a 6% drop in IC unit shipments in 2019, and an 8% increase in 2020, IC Insights forecasts a huge 21% jump in IC unit shipments this year. Unit shipments in 2021 are forecast to reach 391.2 billion, more than 11x the 34.1 billion units shipped over 30 years ago in 1990.
Intel ordered to pay; plans to appeal A U.S. judge has rejected Intel's request to set aside a jury verdict ordering the chipmaker to pay VLSI Technology USD 2.18 billion for patent infringement. (Evertiq reported)
Viscom with positive business performance in 1H/2021 The global economy is continuing to recover and return to growth. Viscom AG is also clearly feeling the effects of this positive global development.
Renesas and Dialog expected closing of acquisition in August 2021 Renesas Electronics Corporation and Dialog Semiconductor Plc announce that the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission has waived its jurisdiction to review the recommended all-cash acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor by Renesas.Load more news