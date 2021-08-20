© Volkswagen AG

Chip shortage creates problems for VW in Germany

Due to the lack of semiconductor components, production at Volkswagen's main facility in Wolfsburg (Germany) will start with short-time work for many workers coming back from their summer holidays.

A spokesperson for the company said that production with start with 1 shift each on all production lines. A request for short-time work will be placed with responsible authorities. It is not clear how many employees are affected. A persistently restrictive delivery situation for semiconductors is to blame, he contines. Demand from the auto industry had risen for years, but then collapsed during the Corona pandemic. Chip manufacturers turned to other buyers, mainly from the IT industry, or those companies that produce entertainment electronics or medical devices. However, Volkswagen is not the only car manufacturer affected by component shortages. Audi - with facilities in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm (both Germany), - will place around 10,000 employees on extended summer holidays and short-time work. The situation at BMW is similar, several media reports suggest.