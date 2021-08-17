© IC Insights Components | August 17, 2021
21% jump is largest increase in IC unit shipments since boom year 2010
After a 6% drop in IC unit shipments in 2019, and an 8% increase in 2020, IC Insights forecasts a huge 21% jump in IC unit shipments this year. Unit shipments in 2021 are forecast to reach 391.2 billion, more than 11x the 34.1 billion units shipped over 30 years ago in 1990.
The 2020-2025 IC unit volume CAGR is forecast to be 11%, five points more than the unit CAGR from 2015-2020, writes market researcher IC Insights. When ignoring the 5-year CAGR timeperiods with abnormally high or low endpoints, IC Insights believes that the long-term outlook for IC unit shipments is for a CAGR of 7%-8%, just below its 30-year rate of 9%. Illustrating how rare a drop in IC units shipments is, 2019 was only the fifth time in the history of the IC industry that IC unit volumes declined (the previous four years were 1985, 2001, 2009, and 2012) and there have never been two consecutive years of declining IC unit shipments. The CAGR trend line for IC unit volume from mid-2008 through 2015 was reduced to 6% from the historical CAGR of 9%. One of the primary reasons for this was that worldwide GDP increased at an average of only 2.1% over this eight-year period. Moreover, even with a 6% decline in IC unit shipments in 2019, the expected 2016-2021 quarterly IC unit volume shipment trend line is forecast to increase three percentage points to 9%, spurred by the expected huge 21% jump in IC unit shipments in 2021.
Renesas and Dialog expected closing of acquisition in August 2021 Renesas Electronics Corporation and Dialog Semiconductor Plc announce that the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission has waived its jurisdiction to review the recommended all-cash acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor by Renesas.
Continental acquires stake in Kopernikus Automotive Technology company Continental is investing in Leipzig-based startup Kopernikus Automotive with a minority stake. The two companies have agreed not to disclose the size of the investment.
Ventec and Taiyo America sign agreement for Mainland Europe & UK Ventec will be taking over the exclusive distribution of Taiyo products in mainland Europe, the UK and Ireland.
German component distribution is growing at double-digit rate Deutsche Bauelemente-Distribution (according to FBDi e.V.) posted a sales increase of 17.5% and an increase of 132% in order intake in the second quarter of 2021. The shortage of components prevents a better result.
Hella signs Business Combination Agreement with Faurecia S.E. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and the Faurecia S.E. signed an agreement on the combination of the two companies. The shareholders' committee of HELLA has approved the conclusion of the agreement.
On building physically accurate analog switch macromodels Question: Can I improve the LTspice® model of an analog switch in case my analog design contains switches and muxes?
PCTEL expands its distribution channel globally PCTEL, a provider of wireless technology, has entered into a distribution agreement with Master Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components.
Aerospace and Defense markets have product lives that far exceed those of the components which go to make them. Long-term product availability is vital in these sectors, and companies need to ensure that a reliable long-term source of components is available.
Fingerprints’ new biometric solution integrated in Dell computers Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, says that the company’s new biometric solution for the PC market is integrated in the power button of the Latitude 5000 and 7000 Series of laptops from Dell.
Singulus Technologies receives order for new pilot machine Singulus Technologies AG has received an order for the delivery of a pilot machine of the next generation for selenization machines of the CISARIS CX3 type.
Siltronic breaks ground on new Freiberg site expansion Siltronic AG has broken ground to extend the crystal pulling hall at its Freiberg site, which was inaugurated in 2016. In the extension of the building monocrystals will be pulled, to produce 300 mm wafers used by the chip industry.
Veoneer to engage in discussions with Qualcomm Swedish automotive technology company Veoneer, says that its board of directors has determined that Qualcomm’s proposal to acquire Veoneer would reasonably be expected to result in a “Superior Proposal”, compared with the company's merger agreement with Magna.
Foxconn buys 6-inch wafer fab from Macronix Macronix, a designer and manufacturer in Non-Volatile Memory (NVM), and EMS-giant Foxconn, have signed an agreement for the sales of Macronix’s 6-inch wafer fab and equipment in Hsinchu Science Park to Foxconn for NTD 2.52 billion (USD 90.65 million).
Manipulating MCU SPI interface to access a non-standard SPI ADC Question: Can I access a nonstandard SPI interface with my MCU?
BAE to get early access to Intel tech BAE Systems has entered into a strategic business agreement that will result in the company's FAST Labs research and development organisation having early access to select Intel technologies.
Global semiconductor sales increase 29.2% YoY in June The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reports that worldwide sales of semiconductors were USD 44.5 billion in June 2021, an increase of 29.2% from the June 2020 total of USD 34.5 billion.
Allegro MicroSystems finalises the sale Thailand facility Sensing and power semiconductor technology specialist, Allegro MicroSystems, says that it has finalised the sale of its manufacturing facility in Thailand (AMTC” to Innolight Technology.
Cree expands its operations leadership team SiC technology specialist Cree is expanding its operations leadership team as part of the company's growth and capacity expansion plans and planned retirement of Rick McFarland, Cree’s Senior Vice President of Global Operations, in the Summer of 2022.
Diode Dynamics expands with new 70,000 sq. ft HQ facility. Automotive LED lighting manufacturer, Diode Dynamics, has announced the construction of a new 70,000 square-foot headquarters facility. The project is located on 10 acres within the Fountain Lakes development in St. Charles, Missouri, and is expected to open this fall.
NXP sees its 2Q revenues jump 43% YoY "NXP delivered second-quarter revenue of $2.6 billion, an increase of 43 percent versus the year-ago period, and better than the mid-point of our guidance.” says Kurt Sievers, NXP President and CEO
Infineon sees increase in revenue despite headwinds “Demand for semiconductors is unbroken, as they play a key role in enabling the energy transition and digitalization. Currently, however, the market is faced with an extremely tight supply situation,” Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon says in the company's quarterly report.Load more news